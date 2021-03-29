Another Voice: Medicaid carve out would harm vulnerable populations

The 2020 New York State budget included the removal of pharmacy benefits from managed care plans to fee for service, called a “340B carve out.” If the 340B carve out is not reversed or delayed in the budget by Thursday, the 340B benefit will be transitioned from managed care plans, and New York State would be revoking the 340B benefit from community-based health providers, in order to use it to cover budget shortfalls.

If the 340B carve out is implemented without change, the safety net population will bear the burden of this loss of resources. New York State’s proposal leaves the community health centers with a severe gap in resources to fund patient services including dental, primary care, mental health, substance abuse, food pantry, transportation, sexually transmitted diseases and HIV specialty care.

Let us be clear: If this carve out is not reversed or delayed, FQHCs may have to make significant cuts to our organizations and the services our patients have come to depend on.

Additionally, the resources we access through 340B have helped us to undertake massive Covid-19 vaccination efforts. With our vaccination efforts already severely underfunded, there is no doubt that stripping the 340B benefit from our health centers would impede our ability to vaccinate those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our patients deserve better from New York State. Without a reversal or a delay, a 340B carve out would be devastating to our community health centers, at a time when our patients need us most.

Raymond Ganoe (president), Michael Lee (vice president) and Ekua Mends-Aidoo (chief equity and inclusion officer) are executives with Evergreen Health.