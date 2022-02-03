Another Voice: Medicaid carve-out would devastate health centers

Throughout the pandemic, thousands of Western New York’s most vulnerable individuals have relied on community health centers, for everything from Covid-19 vaccines and HIV treatments to routine screenings and preventative care.
We serve those in need, providing an alternative that keeps patients out of strained hospital emergency rooms. But for the past two years, we have been under the cloud of a little-known proposed change in New York’s Medicaid prescription drug benefit that threatens to significantly curtail or even shut down our operations.
As a native Western New Yorker, Gov. Kathy Hochul is intimately familiar with the people of color, refugees, people living with HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community cared for by the region’s six Federally Qualified Health Centers, or FQHCs.
Collectively, our FQHCs serve 130,000 unique patients every year and statewide, community health centers serve 2.3 million New Yorkers per year – 71% of whom are people of color and 89% low-income. We’re relied upon for life-sustaining medical services as well as food, transportation, housing and mental health treatment.
We can only provide our services because of the 340B drug discount program, which was created by Congress in the early 1990s to improve care for marginalized populations, by providing discounts on prescription drugs directly by manufacturers as a condition of their participation in the Medicaid program. The savings generated pay for care for uninsured populations and services not covered by Medicaid – with no additional cost to taxpayers.
Prior to the pandemic, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed carving out the 340B savings and sending them directly into the state’s own coffers, savings that are quite minimal due to New York’s near-unique funding formula. The state would have to send the federal government more than 70% of the money it derives by dismantling the safety net system, diverting much-needed resources away from struggling New Yorkers.
After advocates and experts raised objections about the devastating impact of Cuomo’s carve-out, the state wisely postponed its implementation until April 2023. But over the past year, the health care landscape has grown worse instead of better, and the threat remains dire for safety net providers.
In Buffalo, Evergreen Health itself stands to lose $12 million per year for its 20,000 patients, and for Western New York, six FQHCs have $23 million at stake.
According to a survey by the Community Health Care Association of New York, safety net clinics would lose access to more than $100 million in services annually if the former governor’s plan goes into effect. Nearly 80% of health centers would dismiss or lay off staff and at least 32 community clinics would be forced to close entirely.
If Hochul is serious about protecting the state’s most vulnerable and sickest residents, she must permanently scrap the Cuomo carve-out once and for all.
Michael Lee is chief operating officer of Evergreen Health in Buffalo and Jamestown. Michael Pease is chief executive officer of The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown and chairman of the Safety Net Association of Primary Care Affiliated Providers of WNY.