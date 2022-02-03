Another Voice: Medicaid carve-out would devastate health centers

Prior to the pandemic, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed carving out the 340B savings and sending them directly into the state’s own coffers, savings that are quite minimal due to New York’s near-unique funding formula. The state would have to send the federal government more than 70% of the money it derives by dismantling the safety net system, diverting much-needed resources away from struggling New Yorkers.

After advocates and experts raised objections about the devastating impact of Cuomo’s carve-out, the state wisely postponed its implementation until April 2023. But over the past year, the health care landscape has grown worse instead of better, and the threat remains dire for safety net providers.

In Buffalo, Evergreen Health itself stands to lose $12 million per year for its 20,000 patients, and for Western New York, six FQHCs have $23 million at stake.

According to a survey by the Community Health Care Association of New York, safety net clinics would lose access to more than $100 million in services annually if the former governor’s plan goes into effect. Nearly 80% of health centers would dismiss or lay off staff and at least 32 community clinics would be forced to close entirely.

If Hochul is serious about protecting the state’s most vulnerable and sickest residents, she must permanently scrap the Cuomo carve-out once and for all.

Michael Lee is chief operating officer of Evergreen Health in Buffalo and Jamestown. Michael Pease is chief executive officer of The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown and chairman of the Safety Net Association of Primary Care Affiliated Providers of WNY.