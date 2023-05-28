Asylum seekers are seen by some as a threat, and by others as an opportunity. With the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz, our Erie County posture has been made clear: respect, compassion and dignity.

Mayor Byron W. Brown supports the Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) that supplies refugees and immigrants with tools to help them thrive. As a strategic planning consultant, I promote building on existing opportunities and turning threats into opportunities. The closure of Medaille University, while an immediate threat to jobs and our local economy, can be turned into a long-term opportunity.

I propose that we use the 14-acre university campus, with its existing infrastructure and adjoining dormitory facility, as a temporary home and service/training center for asylum-seekers that are already here, and those that are yet to find their way to Buffalo. Services such as legal, ESL and day care, among others, can be offered on-site.

Per The Buffalo News (5/23/23), there is not a natural market for the sale of a university campus. But we have done similar conversions elsewhere in Erie County. In a collaboration with Jewish Family Services of WNY, a former assisted living center at Weinberg Campus in Getzville has been repurposed for housing refugees.

JFSWNY will be providing up to 75 refugees with counseling and will soon add job-training and placement services. Like the program at Weinberg Campus, the Medaille campus would be a collaboration with Erie County and not-for-profit organizations such as the overcrowded Jericho Road Community Health Center’s Vive shelter, which already offers these services but lacks the capacity that will be required.

Since financial support for our efforts will be provided by New York City and/or the State of New York, Erie County should take advantage of the opportunity to make sure that these asylum-seekers are properly housed.

At Medaille, the North Residence Hall contains 140 beds, a kitchen and lounge, computer lab and laundry rooms. This building has a mix of traditional suite-style rooms (two bedrooms bridged by a bathroom) and two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The South Residence was built in 2003 and accommodates over 250 residents. It has double rooms in a traditional corridor style with an individual bathroom inside each room. Every room is furnished. There are lounge areas that contain TVs, kitchenettes, computer stations and laundry facilities.

Refugees and other immigrants have proven to be good neighbors and productive citizens in the City of Buffalo. They will be good neighbors to the community surrounding Medaille. Their very presence will deter vandalism to otherwise vacant buildings and discourage shady characters from frequenting the property.

We have the way to house significant numbers of asylum-seekers in dignified surroundings with appropriate services to give them a leg up. Do we have the will?

Kenneth A. Rogers is a strategic planning consultant based in Buffalo.