Another Voice: May 14 is a call to action for Buffalo’s business community

With the stark reality of the world we live in comes the possibility of unspeakable pain and suffering. Sometimes, that suffering is caused by the forces of nature – as we experienced with Covid-19. Other times, the tragedy comes at the hands of fellow humans.

The hate-inspired racist shooting at Tops on May 14 has forever changed our city, but we cannot allow it to forever change our view of another real possibility: that we have the power to determine what happens next.

The community rushed to respond to the devastating act of violence, donating money and food, volunteering time and resources. Collectively, we came together in a way that illustrates that Buffalo isn’t where we are, it’s who we are. Buffalo is a city with heart and soul.

But what comes next? How can we ensure that this heightened sense of compassion and commitment is not transitory? Beyond this immediate, short-term influx of dollars and attention, real change requires the long-term, vested commitment of leadership – including corporate leadership.

The horrific events of May 14 have compelled us to self-reflect and take a deeper look at the investments Delaware North has made in the local community over many decades. In the wake of this tragedy, we are confronted with a glaringly obvious truth: corporate philanthropy may be well-intentioned, but in Buffalo it has come up short in impacting the deepest of inequities.

Buffalo’s renaissance has been exciting, but the business community must recognize the fact that there has been little renaissance for a significant part of our city. As a result, we are challenging ourselves to meet this pivotal moment in Buffalo’s history with resolve to actively work to improve the trajectory for the city’s most distressed neighborhoods. We need to be intentional so that our investments and actions, not merely our philanthropy, provide equitable opportunities to create self-sustaining communities, capable of creating jobs and providing opportunities for growth.

We are working with local civic leaders and Black-led nonprofits and listening to members of the most impacted communities to understand and identify tangible ways we can make a difference. This needs to be a conversation with those who have been leading this work, and we invite our fellow business leaders in Western New York to join us in these efforts.

Buffalo has been our family home – and home to Delaware North – for more than a century. We have a deep affection for this city and its people. We don’t have all the answers today, but we are making this commitment to remain accountable in doing more to secure a more equitable, secure and prosperous Buffalo for all.

Jerry Jacobs Jr., Lou Jacobs and Charlie Jacobs share the title of CEO at Delaware North.