Another Voice: Math teachers must make instruction more engaging

Now that the school year has begun and students are slowly acclimating to live instruction, teachers are once again present in the classroom, where one of their chief responsibilities is to make their instruction exciting and motivating.
When we think back about how we selected our life’s area of interest, very often it goes back to a highly motivating teacher who extended her subject beyond the textbook. All too often, when I am in a social setting meeting new people, they may ask about my profession and when I mention the word “mathematics,” the most frequent response I receive is: “Oh my gosh, I struggled through mathematics in school and I’m glad it’s behind me.”
Unfortunately, too many mathematics teachers are more concerned about “teaching to the test” than making the subject truly interesting.
Teachers, as well as parents, should look for ways to make mathematics come alive. Showing arithmetic shortcuts, being able to look at a number and determine if it is divisible by such numbers as 2, 4, 3, 5, 8, 9, etc. To show some clever techniques, such as adding the numbers from 1 – 100. Instead of adding the numbers in sequence, a student sees that adding 1+100, 2+99, 3+98 allows him to merely multiply 50×101 = 5,050. I have written books on many such wonderful arithmetic techniques, as well as topics that show the beauty and power of geometry.
The topic of probability is ever more present today and can be made far more relevant by presenting some of its wonders such as the probability of two students in a class of 30 students having the same birth date is astonishingly 71%. In a group of 50 students, it’s almost 100%!
It is clear that we are struggling to get back to some form of normality in school settings by providing students with the excitement of socialization and the richness of on-site instruction, for which there is no learning parallel. After this isolating hiatus, wouldn’t it be great if we opened up, as well, a new leaf for our instructional techniques, making the return to school feel even more consequential and stimulating?
For the mathematics teacher, there is the opportunity to motivate students to explore mathematics concepts and ideas through activities that extend beyond the textbook, creating math enthusiasm through real-time examples. Invoking interest in math is not only a meaningful task for mathematics teachers but for parents, who can encourage students to study mathematics without apprehension and with an appreciation for its relevance in their own lives. Let’s make sure that the next generation, growing up in a more technological world than in the past, will genuinely appreciate the power and beauty of mathematics.
Alfred S. Posamentier, Ph.D., is a lecturer and professor emeritus of mathematics at City University of New York.