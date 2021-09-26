Another Voice: Math teachers must make instruction more engaging

The topic of probability is ever more present today and can be made far more relevant by presenting some of its wonders such as the probability of two students in a class of 30 students having the same birth date is astonishingly 71%. In a group of 50 students, it’s almost 100%!

It is clear that we are struggling to get back to some form of normality in school settings by providing students with the excitement of socialization and the richness of on-site instruction, for which there is no learning parallel. After this isolating hiatus, wouldn’t it be great if we opened up, as well, a new leaf for our instructional techniques, making the return to school feel even more consequential and stimulating?

For the mathematics teacher, there is the opportunity to motivate students to explore mathematics concepts and ideas through activities that extend beyond the textbook, creating math enthusiasm through real-time examples. Invoking interest in math is not only a meaningful task for mathematics teachers but for parents, who can encourage students to study mathematics without apprehension and with an appreciation for its relevance in their own lives. Let’s make sure that the next generation, growing up in a more technological world than in the past, will genuinely appreciate the power and beauty of mathematics.

Alfred S. Posamentier, Ph.D., is a lecturer and professor emeritus of mathematics at City University of New York.