Another Voice: Mask wearing’s the ticket to keeping kids in school

Kids need to be in school; everyone agrees on that. School offers instruction, socialization, nutrition, exercise, therapies and mental health services, and helps address racial and social inequities among children.
As pediatricians, we got a firsthand look at the devastating impact of disrupting school over the past 18 months. Keeping schools safe during a pandemic takes planning, resources and community support, with decisions guided by science and data. Fortunately, strong evidence indicates that with excellent planning and preparation, schools can and should be safe for kids, staff and teachers alike during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Western New York, we stand at a crossroads for the new school year. Covid-19 rates, fueled by the Delta variant, have again rapidly increased around the country. Covid-19 rates are already at moderate transmission levels in the region and accelerating quickly. Infections are increasing fastest in individuals under 40 years of age. Not by coincidence, those age groups also have the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates. Community viral spread directly impacts safety in schools. The Delta variant is far more contagious than prior variants. The Covid-19 vaccine is essential to stopping this pandemic. However, vaccine rates are not yet high enough as many eligible people have not been vaccinated and children 11 years and younger cannot be vaccinated, all serving as reservoirs of infection.
Now is the time to demonstrate our commitment to children, and do what is needed to ensure every single child can attend school in-person this fall. Extra forms of protection, especially “non-pharmaceutical interventions” such as masks, are needed again to bring down current outbreaks. Masks are safe and effective.
With extraordinarily few exceptions, children accept them and wear them well. We applaud the American Academy of Pediatrics position that children, teachers and staff should wear masks in school. We further acknowledge the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for agreeing with that stance.
What else can we do as a community? The Covid-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. Get a Covid-19 vaccine if you are eligible. Encourage someone you know to get the vaccine as well. Wear a mask indoors and in any crowded places, especially when our Covid-19 rates continue to rise. Get tested for Covid-19 if you have traveled, especially if you traveled to a place where Covid-19 rates are high. Stay home and get a Covid-19 test if you are sick. These precautions are all needed to keep the virus at controllable levels.
Children have been the silent casualties of the pandemic. They are less likely to become severely ill from Covid-19, but they suffer when their parents get sick or schools are disrupted. The first day of school is just over a month away. Let’s demonstrate our commitment and safely get all children back in school.
Dr. Dennis Z. Kuo is division chief of general pediatrics at UBMD Pediatrics and Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Joyce Zmuda is a pediatrician at Delaware Pediatrics and president of the Buffalo Pediatric Society. Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz is a professor and chair at UBMD Pediatrics and the Jacobs School.