Another Voice: Mask wearing’s the ticket to keeping kids in school

Now is the time to demonstrate our commitment to children, and do what is needed to ensure every single child can attend school in-person this fall. Extra forms of protection, especially “non-pharmaceutical interventions” such as masks, are needed again to bring down current outbreaks. Masks are safe and effective.

With extraordinarily few exceptions, children accept them and wear them well. We applaud the American Academy of Pediatrics position that children, teachers and staff should wear masks in school. We further acknowledge the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for agreeing with that stance.

What else can we do as a community? The Covid-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. Get a Covid-19 vaccine if you are eligible. Encourage someone you know to get the vaccine as well. Wear a mask indoors and in any crowded places, especially when our Covid-19 rates continue to rise. Get tested for Covid-19 if you have traveled, especially if you traveled to a place where Covid-19 rates are high. Stay home and get a Covid-19 test if you are sick. These precautions are all needed to keep the virus at controllable levels.

Children have been the silent casualties of the pandemic. They are less likely to become severely ill from Covid-19, but they suffer when their parents get sick or schools are disrupted. The first day of school is just over a month away. Let’s demonstrate our commitment and safely get all children back in school.

Dr. Dennis Z. Kuo is division chief of general pediatrics at UBMD Pediatrics and Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Joyce Zmuda is a pediatrician at Delaware Pediatrics and president of the Buffalo Pediatric Society. Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz is a professor and chair at UBMD Pediatrics and the Jacobs School.