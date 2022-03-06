Another Voice: Mark Cuban shows how the free market helps patients

How are these discounts possible? Cuban isn't selling products at a loss. His company is just bypassing drug-industry middlemen and their exorbitant markups.

A new study by the Berkeley Research Group shows how steep those markups are. More than half of gross drug expenditures – the total spent on prescription medicine at the consumer end, either by patients or their health plans – goes to middlemen.

Those middlemen include insurers, hospitals, pharmacies, the government and pharmacy benefit managers – go-betweens who use their buying power to extract discounts from drugmakers while seldom passing the savings to consumers.

The study found that the share of drug spending going to middlemen is rising. From 2013 to 2020, their portion of the intake from drug spending rose from 37% to 51%.

In other words, middlemen have been taking in more and more – with zero benefit to consumers.

Cuban deserves credit for creating a business model that not only saves consumers money on their medicine but shows the extent to which middlemen have been ripping off patients.

For years now, Congress has debated how to rein in the predatory practices of pharmacy benefit managers, with proposed bills that would require greater transparency. But the private sector is now leading the way. Cuban's company could serve as a model and first step for fixing the price-inflated status quo.

Sally C. Pipes is president, CEO and Thomas W. Smith Fellow in Health Care Policy at the Pacific Research Institute.