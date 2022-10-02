Another Voice: Many health care workers are being left out of the state's bonus program

In a few weeks, the state will begin distributing the first round of payments under New York’s health care worker bonus program. It is estimated that 500,000 essential workers will ultimately be the beneficiaries, and they are well deserved.

However, at this time there is another significant group – who served in similar congregate care environments and played vital roles – and are unfairly cut out of the process. Many assisted living workers do not currently qualify for benefits under the program – and this includes members of the workforce at the Weinberg Campus in Amherst.

The complex eligibility criteria released in August was limited to Medicaid-funded assisted living programs and its impact was statewide – the majority of New York’s 552 assisted living providers and its workers were excluded. It’s also confusing and frustrating to our more than 400 employees that serve on our continuum care campus.

The response to the pandemic and navigating its most trying period required an all-hands-on-deck approach to maintaining and sustaining the highest possible levels of care. These workers were critical to keeping the lights on, linens clean, meals prepared, PPE supplies available and activities planned during months of prolonged isolation and uncertainty. Many also undoubtedly brought the virus home to their families stemming from occupational exposures.

Throughout the pandemic, assisted living providers were treated the same as nursing homes when it came to Covid-related requirements and restrictions, but now they are set apart. It is especially frustrating when our workers were supporting the common care mission for our entire community. Their service supported residents living independently in senior apartments; those requiring assisted living services; and our most intense level of care at our skilled nursing facility.

This approach is inconsistent and unfair to our outstanding employees who worked so hard, had to undergo weekly Covid testing, and still must wear masks to work every day and undergo screening and symptom checks. While Covid infection rates are dropping, the physical and emotional toll continues to grow.

They were, and remain, heroes, too – irrespective of the size or location of the residence. How can we not support those who stayed? Was their service and commitment any less essential?

Many today are frustrated and disappointed. Some additionally feel unappreciated, and I fear these exemplary employees are considering alternative opportunities that will provide them with more tangible recognition for their vital contribution and service.

Not-for-profit assisted living providers such as ours that originated as the Daughters of Israel Jewish Old Folks Home and its founding in 1915 have been central to maintaining a localized care in our community.

Today we are continuing to combat staff turnover rates of approximately 30%.

On behalf of the families we support and our employees, we urge the state to reconsider the eligibility requirements for the health care worker bonus program before the October application period begins.

When those requiring assisted living’s support needed them the most, our workers said, “What can we do to help?” Now is our opportunity, without exception, to offer a sincere and meaningful thank you.

Robert Mayer is president and CEO of Weinberg Campus, which offers residents a continuum of care options ranging from independent living to skilled nursing care.