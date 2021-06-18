Another Voice: Making sure no one is left behind after Covid-19

As consumers emerge and spend within their communities, there are new opportunities to support minority-owned businesses. According to the New York Small Business Development Center, roughly 30% of small businesses in our state are minority-owned. When you consider that 48% of small business revenues are recirculated back into their neighborhoods, the impact of those businesses is substantial.

Unfortunately, these businesses have taken the biggest hit from the pandemic. As a study by Kinsey & Co. states, part of the reason lies in the fact that minority-owned businesses are more likely to be concentrated in the industries most affected by the pandemic – namely front-line, service industries. Even before the pandemic, many were undercapitalized from systemic social and economic injustices that have long created barriers to growth and financial stability.

The good news is that more consumers are sustaining the call for economic and racial equity by supporting minority-owned businesses. Supporting these businesses creates jobs, supports families, attracts other businesses and investments and strengthens the community.