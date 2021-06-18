Another Voice: Making sure no one is left behind after Covid-19

As consumers emerge and spend within their communities, there are new opportunities to support minority-owned businesses. According to the New York Small Business Development Center, roughly 30% of small businesses in our state are minority-owned. When you consider that 48% of small business revenues are recirculated back into their neighborhoods, the impact of those businesses is substantial.
Unfortunately, these businesses have taken the biggest hit from the pandemic. As a study by Kinsey & Co. states, part of the reason lies in the fact that minority-owned businesses are more likely to be concentrated in the industries most affected by the pandemic – namely front-line, service industries. Even before the pandemic, many were undercapitalized from systemic social and economic injustices that have long created barriers to growth and financial stability.
The good news is that more consumers are sustaining the call for economic and racial equity by supporting minority-owned businesses. Supporting these businesses creates jobs, supports families, attracts other businesses and investments and strengthens the community.
At KeyBank, economic equity and inclusion is a cornerstone. Our initial $16.5 billion National Community Benefits Plan, launched in 2017, focused on supporting underserved communities and populations in our 15-state footprint. In Buffalo, KeyBank has made more than $729 million in such investments. The recent expansion of the plan to $40 billion enables even greater support for low-to-moderate income small businesses, affordable housing, community development, mortgage lending and philanthropy across the nation and in Buffalo.
Here are some things that all companies can do to support local minority-owned businesses:
• Implement inclusive business practices: In addition to diversified hiring practices, all companies can empower employees to mitigate unconscious bias. At KeyBank, our employee hiring policy includes a diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum that addresses unconscious bias head-on and sets clear standards for service and product delivery, including credit and lending decisions rooted in sound risk management.
• Create a diverse and inclusive workforce: Inclusive hiring practices that reflect the diversity of the communities we serve are critical to creating value to our diverse client base.
• Spend intentionally: Using a company’s buying power through intentional and inclusive supplier diversity can go a long way in creating economic access and opportunities for minority-owned businesses.
The past year has brought significant challenges to our communities and a collective awakening about the injustices people of color face every day. We all have the opportunity and obligation to take action and influence change.
Michael McMahon is Buffalo market president for KeyBank.