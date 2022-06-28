Another Voice: Make loan forgiveness available to adjunct faculty

Adjunct faculty in New York’s colleges and universities have long been among the most exploited employees in higher education.

They often teach classes that have the largest enrollments, and their pay –far below a living wage – is based only on the time they spend teaching. Additional hours spent grading, preparing for their classes or holding office hours for students are just rolled under one per-course payment of a few thousand dollars.

This exploitation extends to adjuncts’ exclusions from the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which allows borrowers with federal student loan debt to apply to have their loans forgiven once they make 120 payments while working for a qualifying nonprofit employer, or while serving in programs such as AmeriCorps or the Peace Corps.

But there’s a catch. Public service loan forgiveness requires full-time employment of at least 30 hours a week, and few adjuncts are credited with meeting that minimum. The result is the exclusion of thousands of hard-working adjuncts from a program offering much-needed debt relief.

Recently, the state Legislature approved a bill, sponsored by Senator Kevin Thomas and Assembly Member Harvey Epstein, that addresses this inequity by requiring employers to credit adjuncts with 3.35 hours of employment for each hour spent teaching. The bill also standardizes the calculation of hours worked, giving adjuncts a much greater chance of qualifying for loan forgiveness.

The bill awaits Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature. Given her long record of advocacy on behalf of working New Yorkers, we’re hopeful she will see the necessity of quickly signing it into law.

My union, United University Professions, fights tirelessly for greater funding of public higher education, which would support the hiring of more full-time faculty. Today, just 56 percent of college faculty members are full-time employees, according to the Department of Education.

But even as we press for more full-time faculty positions, we must also acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our adjunct faculty members. Once law, this bill will level the playing field for adjuncts when it comes to qualifying for PSLF. At UUP alone, where I’ve led student debt clinics for several years, hundreds of our members achieved nearly $1 million in debt relief through PSLF.

The PSLF program should be available to as many higher education faculty as possible. UUP and our allies in higher education hope that New York will follow the lead of California, Washington and Oregon, and make it easier for adjunct faculty to qualify for federal loan forgiveness.

The Legislature has done their part by passing the bill. Now, we urge the governor to sign it into law. This is one long-overdue way to tell adjunct faculty throughout the state not only that their work counts, but that all of their work will be counted.

Jeri O’Bryan-Losee is statewide Secretary/Treasurer of United University Professions.