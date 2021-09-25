Another Voice: Lowering overtime threshold would harm New York farms

Every business knows that if you don’t treat others how you want to be treated, and don’t work to retain your employees, they will leave and find another job.

After witnessing our food supply chain be upended by the pandemic, we understand just how important our essential workers are – including those in agriculture.

And so, I encourage our elected officials and neighbors to visit local farms, speak with farm families and employees, and hear for themselves the love and pride for farming that these essential workers have.

And when the Farm Labor Wage Board reconvenes this fall, they must consider how agriculture differs from other industries – and everything our family farms have endured the last few years. Rising costs of labor, no option to pass costs on to consumers, some of the most challenging weather we’ve experienced in recent memory, and a competitive global marketplace.

When battling weather, you put in the work when Mother Nature allows, which could mean three hours one day, and 12 the next. And we’re “price takers” – with no control over the price of milk. We never know exactly how we’re being compensated for milk leaving our farm until we receive the check – which could be weeks later.

Now is not the time to lower the overtime threshold.