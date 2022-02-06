Another Voice: Looking beyond wind, solar as climate solutions

I have long been an opponent of the push to blanket upstate with industrial solar and wind installations. These taxpayer-subsidized boondoggles, sold as green energy “solutions,” only benefit developers seeking to cash in and politicians seeking bragging rights. Taxpayers and ratepayers, who must finance never-ending subsidies, lose out.

In the rush to “do something,” government willfully ignores the environmental damage caused by these projects. The manufacture, installation and maintenance of wind and solar require the carbon technologies they are supposed to replace. Farmland is sacrificed and carbon-sequestering forests are clear-cut for these hideous industrial arrays.

This is a high price to pay, and for what? A 2018 study by Harvard researchers found the warming effect of wind turbines exceeded their emissions reductions for the first century of operation (although the lifecycle of turbines is 20 years, at best). Landfills in the U.S. are filling with tens of thousands of turbine blades that will take centuries to decompose. And who can forget the calamitous power outages in Texas last winter, which were due, in part, to frozen wind turbines.