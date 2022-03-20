Another Voice: Looking beyond happy talk on graduation rates

Each year the New York State Education Department publishes the high school graduation rates combined with a significant amount of additional data that provides a broad perspective on how New York students are performing.

This year The Buffalo News printed the graduation rates for the schools in Western New York. The list of district graduation rates allows for a district-by-district comparison. This year's 2017 adjusted cohort graduation rate represents those students entering ninth grade in 2017 and graduating in 2021. The News article raised the fact that Regents exams were canceled due to the pandemic, which may have affected graduation rates.

But there is a much more intriguing aspect to graduation rates that remains relatively unsaid.

The Education Department has a schema that identifies school districts by a needs/resource capacity (NRC) index, a measure of a district's ability to meet the needs of its students with local resources. A district can be either high needs or low needs. The areas can be large city, urban-suburban, rural, NYC, or charter.