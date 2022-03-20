Another Voice: Looking beyond happy talk on graduation rates

Each year the New York State Education Department publishes the high school graduation rates combined with a significant amount of additional data that provides a broad perspective on how New York students are performing.
This year The Buffalo News printed the graduation rates for the schools in Western New York. The list of district graduation rates allows for a district-by-district comparison. This year's 2017 adjusted cohort graduation rate represents those students entering ninth grade in 2017 and graduating in 2021. The News article raised the fact that Regents exams were canceled due to the pandemic, which may have affected graduation rates.
But there is a much more intriguing aspect to graduation rates that remains relatively unsaid.
The Education Department has a schema that identifies school districts by a needs/resource capacity (NRC) index, a measure of a district's ability to meet the needs of its students with local resources. A district can be either high needs or low needs. The areas can be large city, urban-suburban, rural, NYC, or charter.
Statewide, low NRC districts (wealthy) continue to have the best results, while large city high NRC districts (poverty) continue to have poor outcomes. The statewide 2017 cohort in low NRC districts graduated 95.6% of their students while large city high resource needs districts graduated 79.5% of their students. The average for all public schools is 83.4%. The pattern is persistent for cohorts 2016 and 2015 and unaffected by the pandemic.
Also persistent are the group classification results. For the 2017 cohort, the combined average for whites and Asians is 91.25%, while the combined rate for Blacks and Hispanics is 80.25%. This 11-point margin, combined with the 16-point graduation rate margin for wealthy low NRC districts and poorer large city NRC districts, demands attention.
The problems associated with graduation rate results are complex and multifaceted. I acknowledge that there is no easy fix. But greater attention needs to be paid to the fact that if you are a child born Black or Hispanic in a large city, your chances toward successful graduation from high school are lower based upon your race and where you are raised.
Rather than simply publishing district graduation rates and political happy talk about a 1.3% statewide increase in the rate, greater attention needs to be focused on the persistent inequities that generate the rates. Forty three percent of all Buffalo-area children live in poverty. The increase in gas prices and inflationary prices for food will impact that number. Don't expect an increase in graduation rates in high NRC any time soon.
James Mills, Ph.D., is chair of the Department of Leadership Studies at Niagara University.