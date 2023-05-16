With the first anniversary of the murders of our Black neighbors in Buffalo passed, it is time to reflect on what has occurred over the past 12 months and look ahead to the next. Initially, we saw an outpouring of grief and love, focusing on the needs of the community and offering temporary supports such as food, transportation and personal care products.

In fact, one local organization, Every Bottom Covered, Inc. received thousands of items, including diapers, Pull-Ups, feminine hygiene products, and basic hygiene needs.

Every Bottom Covered, Inc. (EBC) is Western New York’s diaper bank, working to address diaper and personal care product needs across four counties of Western New York, with plans to expand to all eight counties. Following 5/14, EBC welcomed 30 partner organizations that jumped in to volunteer supplies, time, and hands-on help. Wish lists that had withered were fulfilled in abundance and EBC turned it all back out into the community. Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield and other large organizations brought in volunteers and donations.

Raziya Hill, the executive director and founder of EBC remembers, “We immediately distributed what we received and pushed out a lot into the community from the warehouse that had lain dormant with no volunteers. It was the hope of a healthier community.”

Since the crisis, Every Bottom Covered has continued to support the community located on the East Side and those across WNY, but without the high-profile help, Raziya has had thoughts of closing out her mission. Although she is part of a national diaper bank, funding continues to be difficult to come by and she works without a salary.

Local health and human services organizations often send neighbors in need to Every Bottom Covered for free supplies but do not support the mission in primary ways – with sustainable funding to purchase those same supplies.

In many ways, Raziya, Every Bottom Covered, Inc. and other small local nonprofits such as Feed Buffalo, Inc., Our Mommie Village, Inc. and Project Mona’s House, Inc. are doing the work of government – helping neighbors in the third poorest city in America combat poverty and live healthy lives – but without the monetary and structural support government agencies provide.

Sustainable funding is more than just receiving grants; it involves a community of good neighbors willing to become involved in the long term health and well-being of all. For those looking to support local Black organizations, please reach out to those listed above or other worthy orgs (there are plenty!) to talk about sustainability and ways to help.

Dr. Kate Haq and Dr. Monica Miles are cofounders of Mother Earth Literacies, LLC.