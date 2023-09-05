This past June, on the last day of their legislative session, without any public hearings or vetting, downstate state lawmakers voted to move local elections outside of New York City to even-numbered years, instead of odd numbered years. And (surprise!) New York City exempted itself from the legislation.

What does this mean? It means candidates who run for town board, town supervisor, county executive, county legislator and county comptroller will run on a schedule that is dictated by the state and national calendar. A town board candidate will be running for office the same year as a presidential election is happening.

Now, on the surface, it might sound like a practical idea – all the elections on one day, right? But let’s think about this a bit more. If we do that, we risk losing sight of what makes our local elections so special.

Imagine, during those even years, we’ll have the governors’ race, the race for president, all the other state elections and then at the bottom of the heap will be our local elections. Which elections do you think will drive the conversation and get the headlines?

Our local candidates should be all about us – our streets, our safety, our schools, our local community.

We must be able to make informed choices that truly represent our needs and aspirations. What local roads does a candidate plan to fix and pave, what’s their plan to deliver services while keeping taxes as low as possible, what’s their plan to deal with the next big blizzard, what type of development will they prioritize, what will they do to reduce crime?

Our local elections are a chance for us to hold our leaders accountable for decisions that directly impact our daily lives. But if they’re tied up with those larger and louder races, accountability might get lost in the shuffle. We need our local officials to be answerable to us, not just swept along in the tide of a larger political landscape.

Our local elections reflect us, our community, and our values. Let’s keep them separate, keep them meaningful, and keep them about us.

Turning every local election into a battle over national issues will make a circus of our system and ultimately drive our local elected officials further away from the issues that we care most about. I once again implore Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto this bill.