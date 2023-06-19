Great literature typically is undervalued in the short run. As a rule, it takes time for a literary work to become a classic. Shakespeare wasn’t recognized as the great Elizabethan playwright until about 50 years after his death in 1616.

Joyce’s “Ulysses” (1922), now considered the novel of the 20th century, had to be printed in 1922 by Sylvia Beach’s Paris bookstore, Shakespeare & Co., when no commercial publisher would accept it.

World-class writers sometimes imagine a disaster but their words are ignored. Franz Kafka (1883-1924) provides an example. His “In the Penal Colony” (1919) hallucinates aspects of the Holocaust, the living nightmare in which his three younger sisters were killed.

A few sentences and lines of poetry can alter the course of history in the long run. The French Renaissance philosopher and father of the essay, Montaigne (1533-1592), asked himself a simple question as the motto for the first publication of the “Essais” in 1597: “What do I know?”

Although an aristocrat, Montaigne rejected unexamined, inherited claims about knowledge. He makes each individual capable of knowing something no one else previously had understood.

The ordinary person becomes for him a potential philosopher. Montaigne writes: “Every man carries in himself the complete pattern of human behavior.” Move over, Dr. Phil, make room Emerson, Walt Whitman and departments of English!

Montaigne’s simple question opens the palace door to the common man, announces the rise of democracy and forecasts the romantic hero who begins life as Kentucky-Abe Lincoln and the Great Emancipator.

Wordsworth’s “solitary reaper” becomes an inspirational laborer during the period (c. 1775-1810) known as British Romanticism. A tiller of fields is endowed with dignity.

We need to think a hundred times before we remove a controversial book from a library or allow political propaganda to determine what should be read and taught. The free market of ideas makes these decisions over time through rational discussion.

The brutal consequences of censorship during the Stalinist period in the USSR and its return under Putin’s regime should make us treasure the Constitution’s First Amendment – freedom of speech.

Arthur Koestler’s novel, “Darkness at Noon” (1940), dramatizes the nightmare of the Moscow Show Trials (1936-37) when opponents of the regime, often writers and intellectuals, were imprisoned and tortured.

The current imprisonment of the Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny (2010 Yale World Fellow), should serve as a dire warning against any person, clique or movement whose aim is to silence, punish and eliminate anyone who challenges state-ownership of the truth.

A society never knows what words it may need at any given point in the future to protect its foundational principles: Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address (1863), FDR’s “date of infamy” (Dec. 7. 1941), Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” (1963).

For these reasons, we need to find ways to resist the decline of literary study and the liberal arts in our institutions of higher learning and to ban the banning of books.