Another Voice: LGBT conservatives and GOP are on the same page

The conservative movement has not always been overly welcoming to LGBT Americans. Over the years, progress has been made, and acceptance has reached across the political spectrum.
Now, as president of the Tri-State chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, the nation’s largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and their allies, I can confidently report our community is as outspoken as ever, and our numbers are constantly growing.
As an American who is both gay and Black, I watched Democrats dangle marriage equality and civil rights to try to lock up our votes. But I’ve also watched the Republican Party take enormous steps toward including our community.
The game changed largely thanks to President Donald Trump, who led the party to accept same-sex marriage as settled law and openly acknowledged his LGBT supporters. Trump was the first to take the oath of office supporting marriage equality as the law of the land; he launched a global initiative to decriminalize homosexuality. He appointed the first ever openly gay person to hold a Cabinet-level position.
For her own part, first lady Melania Trump showed her unwavering support for our community by publicly reiterating her husband’s commitment to LGBT Americans, making it clear that we are welcome members of the Republican Party. She championed an anti-bullying campaign that struck a personal chord with the LGBT community. She even publicly recognized the Log Cabin Republicans during the 2020 election, appearing in a video in the final weeks, thanking our organization for our support.
The Democrats have talked a big game about supporting our community, but actions toward inclusion speak louder than words. As a result, LGBT support for Trump doubled from 2016 to 2020. New Log Cabin chapters are being chartered across the country, and our New York/Tri-state chapter is now one of the biggest in the nation.
The most common theme I hear among new members is a thirst for debate and dialogue over scorn and cancel culture. Many LGBT conservatives also find ourselves unable to side with the increasingly radical position of the Democrats.
LGBT Americans are rediscovering the conservative values of freedom, entrepreneurship, privacy and lower taxes. Importantly, we believe that all Americans are entitled to the rights enumerated in our Constitution.
If you’re an LGBT American wondering if the Democratic Party is no longer for you, you’re not alone. While President Biden and the Democrats push their left-wing agenda, LGBT conservatives and the Republican Party are uniting and fighting together.
Ashton Theodore Randle is the chairman of the Log Cabin Republicans Tri-State chapter.