Another Voice: LGBT conservatives and GOP are on the same page

The conservative movement has not always been overly welcoming to LGBT Americans. Over the years, progress has been made, and acceptance has reached across the political spectrum.

Now, as president of the Tri-State chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, the nation’s largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and their allies, I can confidently report our community is as outspoken as ever, and our numbers are constantly growing.

As an American who is both gay and Black, I watched Democrats dangle marriage equality and civil rights to try to lock up our votes. But I’ve also watched the Republican Party take enormous steps toward including our community.

The game changed largely thanks to President Donald Trump, who led the party to accept same-sex marriage as settled law and openly acknowledged his LGBT supporters. Trump was the first to take the oath of office supporting marriage equality as the law of the land; he launched a global initiative to decriminalize homosexuality. He appointed the first ever openly gay person to hold a Cabinet-level position.