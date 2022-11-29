Another Voice: Let’s reframe how we think of older adults

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive order to launch New York State’s Master Plan for Aging is a historic step forward not only for our care of older adults, but for all families in New York. This visionary approach builds upon more than a decade of work that has made New York State the first to receive an age-friendly designation from AARP and the World Health Organization.

Since 2021, a diverse coalition of advocates and aging services providers have worked together to move this idea forward and to strengthen New York’s commitment to communities and families.

The Master Plan for Aging will serve as a comprehensive, cross-sector blueprint for integrating healthy aging priorities across our state. This is an opportunity to keep building a New York in which older adults have a strong health and social care system to rely on, providing opportunities for all people to thrive at any age.

The Buffalo News' Nov. 11 editorial, “Protecting New Yorkers” outlines why New York’s Master Plan for Aging is so important, and why our lawmakers need to do more to ensure we all have the ability to age healthily, including by protecting Social Security and Medicare.

While we agree with the editors’ overall assessment, we offer some alternative ways of framing the collective impact of New York’s aging population – its needs, contributions and role. Far from a “torrent” or a “crush” to prepare for – with baby boomers “crashing the gates of seniority” – the facts about older adults prove otherwise.

Aging New Yorkers aren’t a burden to be dealt with; they are people who bring value to their communities every day and have done so throughout their lives. The social, intellectual and economic contributions of older adults should be celebrated.

According to the New York State Office for the Aging, 36% of New York’s population is age 50 and older. This population contributes to 43% of the state’s GDP, at $719 billion, rising to an estimated $2.2 trillion by 2050.

Additionally, older adults’ civic participation and contribution to the greater good are unparalleled. Nearly a million individuals aged 60 and older contribute 495 million hours of volunteer service at an economic value of $13.8 billion, supporting many local community-based organizations and operations to deliver services. Adults 50 and older lead all other demographic groups for their volunteering, philanthropy, entrepreneurship and donation activities.

The issue is not that a lot of people are aging; it’s that, historically, our society has not invested enough in building a system where people have what they need to stay healthy as they age – which is what a Master Plan for Aging will seek to achieve.

Let’s take the opportunity presented by this moment, as we emerge from the worst parts of the pandemic and launch New York’s Master Plan for Aging, to reframe aging. When people of all ages have what they need to thrive, we can continue building a truly healthy New York.

Nora OBrien-Suric is president, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York; Robert Blancato is coordinator, New York State Master Plan for Aging Coalition.