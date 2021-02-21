Another Voice: Legislature’s Democrats trying to control redistricting

There have been several stories from across the state voicing concerns regarding recent changes to the Independent Redistricting Commission. As many people have correctly stated, the recent changes to the IRC were a pure power play by the state’s legislative majorities.
Unfortunately, I believe it goes much further than that and assert that the recent IRC changes are nothing more than an attempt to grant sole control of our state’s redistricting process to the legislature’s Democratic majorities.
Make no mistake, the votes taken by members of the majority are an unequivocal vote in support of more partisan redistricting. You cannot advocate against gerrymandering and support these changes.
I will not pretend that the IRC was perfect, but the fact that it was established under a Republican-led Senate and Democratic Assembly and governor made it far fairer than any alternative advanced under one-party rule.
This is not the first and only example of the majorities flexing their muscle to advance partisan proposals under the guise of “reforming” our elections.
As a new member of the Senate and ranking member of the Senate Elections Committee, I have been shocked at the number of proposals that were advanced with no real discussion about the impacts these bills will have on local election officials and cash-strapped county governments.
New York’s elections laws have recently come under national scrutiny as we just finalized the last undecided congressional race in the nation, in the 22nd District.
That is why one of my first acts as ranking member of the Elections Committee was to write to every Board of Elections commissioner in the state, Democrat and Republican, to ask for their input and suggestions about how to better administer our elections.
While our process is not perfect, it is hard to lay blame solely at the feet of our local boards of elections, when they have been asked to drastically change how they operate without additional funding, technology or resources to adapt to new mandates. Simply put, in too many cases our local boards of elections are being set up to fail by state government.
Far too many residents do not trust the election process for reasons ranging from disenfranchisement to ballot security. Advancing proposals without local input and diluting the effectiveness of the Independent Redistricting Commission for purely partisan gain will only make matters worse.
With state government under one-party rule, Democrats can advance their agenda, but we should be extra diligent in demanding more transparency in our government.
State Sen. Ed Rath, R-Amherst, serves the 61st District.