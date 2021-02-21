Another Voice: Legislature’s Democrats trying to control redistricting

There have been several stories from across the state voicing concerns regarding recent changes to the Independent Redistricting Commission. As many people have correctly stated, the recent changes to the IRC were a pure power play by the state’s legislative majorities.

Unfortunately, I believe it goes much further than that and assert that the recent IRC changes are nothing more than an attempt to grant sole control of our state’s redistricting process to the legislature’s Democratic majorities.

Make no mistake, the votes taken by members of the majority are an unequivocal vote in support of more partisan redistricting. You cannot advocate against gerrymandering and support these changes.

I will not pretend that the IRC was perfect, but the fact that it was established under a Republican-led Senate and Democratic Assembly and governor made it far fairer than any alternative advanced under one-party rule.

This is not the first and only example of the majorities flexing their muscle to advance partisan proposals under the guise of “reforming” our elections.