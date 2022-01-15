Another Voice: Legislation would improve broadband in New York

With corporations as the sole deciders of who deserves access, many New Yorkers will continue to deal with expensive and unreliable internet options. Though the infrastructure bill includes a provision for the Commerce Department and National Telecommunications and Information Administration to provide guidance on how money is to be spent, state lawmakers can do more to guarantee these funds are used to build strong, reliable broadband networks.

A crucial step New York can take to make this happen is to pass Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic’s New York Broadband Resilience, Public Safety and Quality Act (S.5117/A7412). The bill will empower the Public Service Commission to establish rules and regulations that govern broadband safety, reliability and quality, as well as conduct evaluations and oversee broadband spending and development.

In order for broadband funds to reach New Yorkers in need and build out access successfully, they must be spent correctly. Empowering the Public Service Commission with the oversight to regulate these investments will ensure broadband infrastructure is built where it is most needed.

With the needed resources on its way, New York must not fall short of this opportunity.

Thomas Roulley of Lewiston works on legislation and policy for the Communications Workers of America, where he is part of the broadband team.