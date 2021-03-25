Another Voice: Legislation is needed to rein in plastics pollution

Plastic – the wonder material of the post-WWII era. It could be shaped into anything, but it seemed to last forever.
The plastics industry “solution” came from a trade journal editor, Lloyd Stouffer. He told an industry gathering in 1956 that “the future of plastics is in the trash can.” He doubled down on that statement, stating that if plastic manufacturers “wanted to ensure a steady demand for their products, they needed to encourage a culture of disposability.”
Plastics have become the No. 1 waste issue around the world. According to figures from the UN Environment Programme, we are currently producing more than 330 million U.S. tons of plastic each year. This is nearly equivalent to the weight of the entire human population, and left unchecked, this amount is projected to increase fourfold by 2050.
The check on plastic growth may come in the form of the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2021 (BFFPPA). The sponsors, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, are advancing a comprehensive federal bill to systematically address the plastic pollution crisis. The bill gathered the support of more than 500 organizations in 2020, including the Sierra Club.
New York State already has passed legislation on a number of the top provisions in the bill. The federal bill creates a national beverage container law with unclaimed funds going to improve collections and recycling infrastructure. There will be a phaseout of the single-use plastic bag as well as plastic foam expanded polystyrene containers.
Let’s focus on a key provision in the BFFPPA that will be a huge savings for local taxpayers. The bill would require product producers to take responsibility for the collections and recycling of the waste of covered items. Currently, our local recycling programs act as an unofficial subsidy to business by forcing the cost of managing items at the end of their life cycles on the municipality. But this provision (also known as Extended Producer Responsibility or EPR) will shift the cost to the producers.
We have experience with EPR in our state for products like rechargeable batteries, tires and used motor oil. New York does not currently have an EPR for plastics, but this provision in the BFFPPA has been successful for years in several European countries.
Efficient collections of plastics would help producers with their corporate recycled content goals (which is also a provision in the BFFPPA). But Extended Producer Responsibility laws generally prompt a review of packaging to prevent waste at the source and improve product design to be more recyclable.
Erie County is the birthplace of the ban on microbeads in New York State. This ban prompted the introduction by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, currently the only federal legislation regulating plastics pollution. To honor that legacy, we call on the Western New York delegation to sponsor the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act.
Sara Schultz is Niagara Group chair for the Sierra Club.