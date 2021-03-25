Another Voice: Legislation is needed to rein in plastics pollution

Let’s focus on a key provision in the BFFPPA that will be a huge savings for local taxpayers. The bill would require product producers to take responsibility for the collections and recycling of the waste of covered items. Currently, our local recycling programs act as an unofficial subsidy to business by forcing the cost of managing items at the end of their life cycles on the municipality. But this provision (also known as Extended Producer Responsibility or EPR) will shift the cost to the producers.

We have experience with EPR in our state for products like rechargeable batteries, tires and used motor oil. New York does not currently have an EPR for plastics, but this provision in the BFFPPA has been successful for years in several European countries.

Efficient collections of plastics would help producers with their corporate recycled content goals (which is also a provision in the BFFPPA). But Extended Producer Responsibility laws generally prompt a review of packaging to prevent waste at the source and improve product design to be more recyclable.

Erie County is the birthplace of the ban on microbeads in New York State. This ban prompted the introduction by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, currently the only federal legislation regulating plastics pollution. To honor that legacy, we call on the Western New York delegation to sponsor the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act.

Sara Schultz is Niagara Group chair for the Sierra Club.