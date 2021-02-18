Another Voice: Legalizing marijuana will lead to more broken lives

There was also some of the “if you can’t beat them, join them” mentality. Sadly, each time the state took the leap in legalizing heretofore illegal operations, more people gravitated to these dangerous and self-destructive activities.

Yet, the resulting tax revenues to the state never met expectations, causing the Albany power brokers to look for still more sources.

Now, the idea gaining momentum is to legalize marijuana so that the state coffers can be filled on the retail sale and purchase of this gateway drug from state regulated and taxed dispensaries. I will wager (legally) that the projected tax revenues will never meet their mark because users will still buy cheaper on the black market from unregulated and untaxed street dealers.

I would ask Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to spend an hour standing on any street corner observing the number of dysfunctional people, many of whom are intoxicated on something, passing by.

These people are not functioning at a high level or contributing to society. They are often perpetrators or victims of crime and are routinely involved in domestic violence. Making additional intoxicants readily available may raise a few bucks to salve the wounds of government overspending, but at what cost?

Nicholas P. Amigone III is a Buffalo lawyer and former prosecutor.