Another Voice: Lead paint, grieving families bills protect New Yorkers

New York has a reputation for protecting individuals. From labor to housing to the environment, our state constitution is a model progressive document. But no state is perfect. We need to be constantly vigilant, looking for ways to ensure working families are not left behind.

With the legislative session rapidly coming to a close, my colleagues and I have the opportunity to pass two important bills that would ensure New Yorkers have access to justice.

For years, I have sponsored a simple bill that requires insurance companies that insure rental properties to cover the cost of lead paint-related injuries.

We know lead paint is dangerous. Even trace amounts of lead can cause damage to children’s brain development, cause learning disabilities and lead to behavioral problems. Buffalo’s old housing stock means that lead paint is common, and a large portion of these old homes are rentals in disrepair. This results in a disproportionate number of children in low-income neighborhoods testing positive for elevated levels of lead.