Another Voice: Lead paint, grieving families bills protect New Yorkers

New York has a reputation for protecting individuals. From labor to housing to the environment, our state constitution is a model progressive document. But no state is perfect. We need to be constantly vigilant, looking for ways to ensure working families are not left behind.
With the legislative session rapidly coming to a close, my colleagues and I have the opportunity to pass two important bills that would ensure New Yorkers have access to justice.
For years, I have sponsored a simple bill that requires insurance companies that insure rental properties to cover the cost of lead paint-related injuries.
We know lead paint is dangerous. Even trace amounts of lead can cause damage to children’s brain development, cause learning disabilities and lead to behavioral problems. Buffalo’s old housing stock means that lead paint is common, and a large portion of these old homes are rentals in disrepair. This results in a disproportionate number of children in low-income neighborhoods testing positive for elevated levels of lead.
New York has more children with elevated lead levels than any other state, and every New Yorker pays the price for letting insurance companies off the hook. Because insurance companies won’t cover these damages, taxpayers end up shouldering the cost in medical expenses for those who have been affected. And when insurers know that they can avoid coverage, they are less likely to have landlords fix the problems that cause the injury.
This is unacceptable. We need to get rid of the existing lead paint to protect our children, but in the meantime, we can’t let insurance companies evade accountability and shift responsibility to small landlords or the taxpayers.
Another bill awaiting action in the final days of the session is the Grieving Families Act. New York is one of a small handful of states that does not allow someone grieving the death of a family member to recover damages for the mental and emotional pain and suffering following such a significant loss.
Instead, under New York law, when someone dies due to another’s negligence, the value of their life is determined by their value as a wage earner. The rationale for this law dates back to 1847 – it is outdated and creates a two-tiered system of justice. I support the legislation sponsored by Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assembly Member Helene Weinstein to update the law.
For decades, bills like these important civil justice measures were bottled up by the leadership of the Republican Senate. Now, with leadership in both houses of the Legislature that supports improving access to the justice system for all New Yorkers, we have a chance to pass these two long-needed pieces of legislation.
State Sen. Sean Ryan is a Democrat representing the 60th District.