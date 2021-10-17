Another Voice: Lead-free drinking water is clear choice for schools

International Lead Poisoning Prevention week starts on Oct. 24, reminding us that our children need to drink water that does not contain lead – not only at home, but also in school.

Even low levels of lead can cause lifelong health and behavioral problems, including serious damage to developing brains. Major public health agencies and organizations – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics – all agree that there is no safe level of lead for children.

Five years ago, New York was a leader among states in requiring all drinking water taps in public schools to be tested for lead and remediated if the test results were over the action level. New York is no longer the leader. But New York can act now to again become a leader in protecting its children from the toxic impacts of lead.

The state Legislature unanimously passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Gustavo Rivera and Assemblyman Richard Gottfried in June that would make New York’s school drinking water program stronger and would better protect our children. The biggest improvement this legislation would bring is the requirement to lower the lead action level from the current 15 parts per billion to 5 ppb.