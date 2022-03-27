Another Voice: Lawmakers must make new investments in tuition assistance

The Tuition Assistance Program is the centerpiece of New York State’s student aid program. For nearly 50 years, hundreds of thousands of students have relied on TAP to help make college more affordable.

This year, the New York State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul have proposed investments in TAP that would be transformational for students and families across the state. As state leaders work to finalize the fiscal year 2023 state budget, there is an opportunity to modernize TAP and ensure all students have access to affordable higher education.

While the state is recovering, many students and families are still struggling financially as a result of the pandemic and inflation. TAP has seen modest increases at best over the last few decades, but those increases have not come close to meeting the needs of New Yorkers, and they are certainly not keeping pace now with more families hurting. Eligibility has remained stagnant, so fewer families qualify for aid each year. Award amounts have barely budged in 20 years, so each year TAP awards cover less of the cost of college.

With the Assembly and Senate one-house budget proposals, help for New York’s college students may be on the way.