As New York State legislators plan their priorities for the next session, our lawmakers face a crucial opportunity to address a pressing issue that burdens small businesses, working families and taxpayers alike – prescription drug fraud. Legislation currently under consideration has the potential to hinder efforts to combat fraud, waste and abuse in the pharmacy industry.

By making it easier for bad actor pharmacies to game the system, these sorts of policies pose a significant threat to patient welfare and will inevitably result in increased prescription drug costs for New York residents.

Pharmacy fraud is an all-too-common problem plaguing our healthcare system. In recent years, New York has witnessed numerous instances of fraudulent activities within the pharmacy industry, illustrating the urgent need for robust measures to combat this pervasive issue. For example, just last year, an investigation uncovered two New Yorkers who were charged with perpetrating a health care fraud scheme amounting to $26 million.

Patients were unwittingly pushed unnecessary medications, and insurance companies were left to bear the financial burden. Additionally, the defendants were accused of engaging in illegal kickbacks, bribes and money laundering related to their scheme. These charges highlight the extent to which pharmacy fraud poses a significant threat to the integrity of our healthcare system.

Each year, pharmacy fraud places an undue strain on our healthcare system and law enforcement, leading to higher costs for patients and taxpayers alike – posing a tangible threat to both patient safety and the affordability of healthcare. Left unchecked, these crimes would result in billions of dollars in additional healthcare expenses and prescription drug coverage costs.

Regrettably, this legislation threatens to undermine these critical efforts by reducing oversight and regulatory measures, which would empower bad actor pharmacies to engage in fraudulent activities with ease. Such a scenario would have devastating consequences for patients who may unknowingly receive unnecessary medications and insurance companies that would face inflated costs.

Our legislators must reject this type of legislation and help law enforcement hold criminals accountable, lower costs and keep New Yorkers safe.