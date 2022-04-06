Another Voice: Land banks provide an alternative to high housing prices

“Highest and best use” is the urban planning concept behind responsible land stewardship. In considering a land development project, it is always important to view it through this lens.

Two recent proposed projects on Grand Island, Southpointe and Rivertown Center, have been at once lauded, given the tight housing market we are in, as well as dismissed as too dense, and in contrast to small-town feel on Grand Island.

This dichotomy belies the larger point that our region has plenty of housing available, if not exactly move-in ready. There is another option to combat the perceived housing shortage: rehabbing and renovating existing housing stock through the help of our local land banks.

A land bank is a quasi-governmental agency charged with reclaiming vacant, abandoned and tax-foreclosed properties, and returning them to productive use. The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp. is one local example, and has worked in North Tonawanda, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Greater Niagara County and Orleans County to provide opportunities for homeownership.

The Land Bank model grew more popular after the mortgage foreclosure crisis of 2008, and has been used to create more than 250 land banks nationwide. Land banks provide low-cost alternatives to the frenzy of speculation that has driven up values.

Underpinning their success is the fact the many of the vacant and abandoned homes in our communities could be brought back to life through funding that is available to the average home buyer, most notably through the use of 203(k) loans.

Homes are often sold at a very low price to those with the demonstrable ability to rehabilitate them. This can be as simple as filling out an application and providing proof of funds. We cannot simply build our way out of our current unaffordable housing market.

It is going to take a balanced approach of new construction and rehabilitation of existing housing. In a particular city, or on a particular block, it might take both strategies.

These are functions of a land bank, and can be made accessible to all, ranging from first-time home buyers to seasoned developers. A house that needs a new roof and its interior gutted is often looked at as a non-starter.

In today’s market, it is going to take creativity to fit every circumstance. That major project is not so intimidating when taken on with the support of an experienced entity dedicated to improving neighborhoods. Land banks provide a bridge between new-build town centers and our legacy neighborhoods that ensure the goal of the highest and best use is achieved, and the dream of homeownership is attainable.

Matthew Chavez is project manager of the Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp.