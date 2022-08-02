Another Voice: Lake Erie turbines could affect our drinking water

We must not ignore the threat industrial wind turbines pose to our fresh drinking water

As New York State pushes a renewable energy agenda, talks of installing industrial wind turbines in Lake Erie continue to gain momentum. Before we allow an out-of-town company to move forward with a plan to install 50 wind turbines from Buffalo to Dunkirk, I am urging my fellow elected leaders to first consider the consequences it would have on our fresh water supply.

Some may not recall, but Lake Erie was actually declared a dead lake in the 1970s due to a surge of pollution infiltrating our waterway.

Fast forward to 2022, and many of those toxins have settled, reversing damage and making our lake viable once again. Efforts from the federal to local levels have helped keep the water clean, including my legislation banning the sale of microbeads in Erie County, as they are known to harm our environment.

If these massive structures are installed in our lake, it would stir up toxins and pollute the drinking water 11 million people rely on. As Rich Davenport, the Chairman of the Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board, has publicly noted, blade erosion sheds microplastics into the water, which would then be ingested by wildlife and humans alike.

I was one of the attendees at the recent meeting at the Southtowns Walleye Association to discuss potential plans to install wind turbines along the lake. It is disappointing to see the event mischaracterized as a forum for exaggerated claims, with attendees “kicking and screaming.” This wasn’t the tone of the meeting at all, and I strongly believe that residents are right to question the interests of an out-of-state corporation. If we don’t push back now, these structures will start being placed in the water, and it will be too late.

Interestingly enough, it seems those most vocally in support of installing turbines in the lake appear to be from outside our area. Just last week, an editorial penned by the Sierra Club came from a New York City author. I find it hard to believe any of these people would be concerned with what could happen to our water supply and how a project like this could directly affect our community. After all, it’s not the water they’ll be drinking on a daily basis. We must ask ourselves if allowing an out-of-town corporation to profit off of one of our most precious natural resources is worth the lasting damage it may cause. As someone who has been around long enough to see Lake Erie at its worst, I believe we have a responsibility to do better by our constituents and for future generations.

John Mills is Erie County Legislator, 11th District.