“Mary” was a client who was referred to the Center for Elder Law and Justice (CELJ) by the Department of Social Services. Mary’s grandchildren were placed in her care by DSS due to violence between the parents and the mother’s untreated substance abuse. Mary was retired and residing alone in a two-bedroom senior apartment when her three grandchildren were placed with her.

Mary is one of the many unsung heroes of the opioid crisis that do not get the attention (or services) they need. They are the grandparents, aunts and even older siblings who step up to care for children when the parents are unable to do so. These people are called kinship caregivers. The need for kinship care arises when the parents of children are unable to continue parenting, often as the result of substance abuse, domestic violence or mental health issues. Grandparents and non-grandparent relatives of the children in need of custodial care have substantial needs and are not entitled to representation through the assigned counsel program, as are parents.

All of us know individuals impacted by the opioid crisis. Where should the children of addiction go when their parents are getting treatment? All too often, they are informally cared for by kin, or, sent into the foster care system. There has to be a better solution for these children who are just as much victims of opioids as are their parents.

Fortunately, Mary had CELJ. We obtained beds for the children, connected Mary with a program that provided diapers, provided information on applying for public benefits and linked her with Early Intervention. In addition, CELJ’s housing unit assisted her in termination of her lease as her grandchildren were unable to live in the senior community.

CELJ also helped Mary overcome roadblocks and obtain certification as a foster parent, increasing her income for the children from $700 per month to $3,024.

But there are many more children, like those that Mary is caring for, and the people raising them do not have the representation they need to navigate the confusing and overwhelmed justice and social services systems.

But there is a solution. A Kinship Legal Assistance Network, proposed in the New York Assembly One-House Budget Bill, utilizes a holistic approach through the NYS Kinship Navigator and will provide much-needed legal and social services to these kinship caregivers who are stepping up to help parent these children and keep them out of the foster-care system.

The vast majority of kinship families in New York have little to no access to these tools, without which, these families cannot succeed.

We urge our elected officials to fund this program and bring all counties in New York in line with what we are doing here in Western New York.

Karen L. Nicolson, Esq. is CEO/Executive Director, Center for Elder Law & Justice.