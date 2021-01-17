Another Voice: King recognized importance of labor movement

This week, we take time to reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. At a time of great turmoil for our nation, his powerful voice inspired Americans to be better. As we face challenging times once again, we can still take inspiration in the lessons he taught us.

One lesson that I find especially meaningful in my day-to-day life is that the struggle for civil rights is indelibly linked to the struggle for worker’s rights. True social and economic justice means bringing together working people of diverse backgrounds to expand opportunity for all.

King knew the power of the labor movement and saw it as a force in the fight for social justice: “As I have said many times, and believe with all my heart, the coalition that can have the greatest impact in the struggle for human dignity here in America is that of the Negro and the forces of labor, because their fortunes are so closely intertwined.”

He understood that working people joining together meant greater influence, and he wasn’t afraid to call out the powerful interests trying to prevent that alliance: “the labor-hater and labor-baiter is virtually always a twin-headed creature spewing anti-Negro epithets from one mouth and anti-labor propaganda from the other mouth.”