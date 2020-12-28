Another Voice: Keeping Buffalo schools remote keeps families safer

Our Covid-19 numbers are very high in the U.S. right now. We have uncontrolled community spread across the country and right here in Buffalo.
Every day, I hear from another friend or relative about someone who has Covid-19. It is ripping through families who live in three-generation households. I hear about kids’ grandparents who are feverish, hallucinating and vomiting, but they are not admitted to the hospital because their pulse oximeter levels are OK. I hear about people who have lost a dozen friends to Covid-19.
Schooling in a pandemic requires our leaders to look at the big picture, and make decisions that will keep the largest number of people safe. Education leaders are not charged with putting politics or money first. They are charged with putting people first. Our students, our parents, our teachers, our teacher aides, our bus drivers, our bus aides, our cafeteria workers, our school nurses, our janitors and engineers, our administrators – these people’s lives are important. We must think about our whole system and put the greatest value on health and safety.
As parents, we are making very significant sacrifices. But what else can we do? Like everyone else around the world right now, we are choosing from a bunch of bad options.
And Covid-19 is striking schools all around the world. Many of them are veering wildly from remote to in-person to remote again. Meanwhile, Buffalo remains steady. Our students have the same teachers every day. As The Buffalo News has reported, our school district's rates are the lowest in the region. That is exactly because we have remained virtual. Our effort to curtail the spread is working. We are keeping our community members safe with this strategy.
This is not what any of us signed up for when we became Buffalo Public Schools parents. But we understand that the pandemic has changed everything. We all do our best to protect our community in these extraordinary times. We reject the idea that parent choice is most important right now. Sometimes, like when a virus is ravaging the world and killing people, we don’t get to prioritize the individual over the collective.
We respect the strong leadership in our district, and how they have protected the lives of the most vulnerable among us. We all want our children back in school. We know that that is what is best for them, but only when it’s safe enough to do so. It is not safe enough right now. We need to stay the course and keep kids remote until we have the virus under control again.
Rachel Fix Dominguez, Ph.D., is a co-chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization and sits on the Superintendent’s Health Advisory Council for Buffalo Public Schools.