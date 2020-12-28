Another Voice: Keeping Buffalo schools remote keeps families safer

Our Covid-19 numbers are very high in the U.S. right now. We have uncontrolled community spread across the country and right here in Buffalo.

Every day, I hear from another friend or relative about someone who has Covid-19. It is ripping through families who live in three-generation households. I hear about kids’ grandparents who are feverish, hallucinating and vomiting, but they are not admitted to the hospital because their pulse oximeter levels are OK. I hear about people who have lost a dozen friends to Covid-19.

Schooling in a pandemic requires our leaders to look at the big picture, and make decisions that will keep the largest number of people safe. Education leaders are not charged with putting politics or money first. They are charged with putting people first. Our students, our parents, our teachers, our teacher aides, our bus drivers, our bus aides, our cafeteria workers, our school nurses, our janitors and engineers, our administrators – these people’s lives are important. We must think about our whole system and put the greatest value on health and safety.

As parents, we are making very significant sacrifices. But what else can we do? Like everyone else around the world right now, we are choosing from a bunch of bad options.