Another Voice: Kathy Hochul has always been one of us

It’s no surprise when Republican Party leaders in the post-Trump era deny facts. Not just specific facts, but the very concept that objective truths exist, whether we like them or not.

Even so, Erie County Republican Chair Mike Cracker’s attack on Gov. Kathy Hochul stands out.

Kathy Hochul, out of touch with her hometown? Kathy Hochul, whose service on our behalf has few equals, whose working-class family roots are planted deeply in our region?

Kathy Hochul, not “one of us”? Call that the local version of Trump’s “Big Lie.”

But it won’t fool the people of Erie County, who have made it clear that Democrats represent them and their vision for the future.

That’s why Amherst, Cheektowaga, Tonawanda and Hamburg have gone almost completely blue. And why we flipped a state senate seat, expanded our assembly delegation, now have the county legislature majority, and twice re-elected County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

And why last year we elected only the third Democrat to ever hold the comptroller’s office with Kevin Hardwick.

Voters know we’re on their side, whether it’s creating jobs, protecting women’s rights, or combating the worst public health crisis in a century.

And when a white supremacist murdered innocent Black men and women in a grocery store, who mourned by our side and helped us heal?

After a reckless Supreme Court majority discarded New York’s century-old concealed-carry gun law, who devised commonsense strategies to prevent more needless deaths (even as the right-wing attempts to roadblock that effort)?

Who worked with County Executive Poloncarz to keep the Bills in Buffalo and bring hundreds of new jobs to the Seneca One tower?

And whose policies reduced unemployment in every single county in New York over the past year, dedicated $1 billion to small businesses recovering from the pandemic, and cut middle-class taxes?

Kathy Hochul has done all this and more, not only for Western New York but all upstate, including the largest private investment in state history with Micron Technology, Inc., which will generate 50,000 jobs in Central New York.

Her election will be a transformative event for our community as well.

Meanwhile, GOP candidate Lee Zeldin opposed infrastructure and inflation reduction acts that will create millions of jobs, opposed a ban on deadly assault weapons, and remains an unrepentant 2020 election denier.

He's pledged to undermine the Bills deal and put the team's future in Western New York in jeopardy.

And, as he revealed in his embarrassing debate performance, Lee Zeldin is a vaccine denier too.

But if Zeldin and the GOP have trouble with facts, New Yorkers – and Western New Yorkers – do not.

Fact: Lee Zeldin is a MAGA extremist and out of touch with Western New York.

Fact: Kathy Hochul is very much “one of us.”

Jeremy Zellner is Chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee.