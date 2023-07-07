Recently, I was excited to coordinate institutions from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to march together in the Juneteenth parade – a celebration of freedom and liberation from slavery for African Americans. I was proud as we waved and yelled “Happy Juneteenth!” to thousands of people as we marched, and I was filled with pride and elated to see so many people that I know and love.

But after we finished and walked back through the event, I realized that the Juneteenth festival looks like the East Side of Buffalo. There were very few people who were not brown or Black.

I am grateful for how far we have come and the fact that Juneteenth is a national holiday. But, when it comes time to deal with the work that creates real change, there is more for all of us to do.

True freedom and liberation for African Americans have never come without struggle and sacrifice. Even after slavery was abolished, discrimination, backlash by white supremacists, violence against Black people and legal segregation significantly limited the freedoms and opportunities available to Black people in America for years to come.

The work toward true liberation is far from over. Here’s how we can make a difference.

1. Change the media narrative. Many media outlets have historically depicted Black people in a negative light, perpetuating harmful stereotypes that impact the way Black people are viewed and treated by society. It is crucial that the media accurately and positively portray Black people and their contributions to society.

2. Government, banking and America’s major businesses that have historically created and benefited from Black struggles must actively participate in creating systems to advance Black people. This includes but isn’t limited to providing access to capital for Black homeowners, entrepreneurs and business owners, as well as implementing hiring practices that remove unfair and unnecessary barriers. These efforts will not just help Black people; when done right, they will better America.

3. African Americans must also play a vital role in our own advancement. This includes building a sense of community, entrepreneurship, and support for education, wealth-building, and business ownership. I want to see the love, support and sense of unity that arises from Juneteenth to continue all year and into the future.

Juneteenth is not just Black history. It is American history. A celebration of our collective freedom, and a powerful reminder of the progress we can make when we fight for what we believe. But we still have a long way to go in removing the systematic roadblocks that prevent equal access to the path to life, liberty and the pursuit of meaningful happiness for all.

So let us take a moment to reflect on what Juneteenth means, and what we can do to continue to build a more just and equitable community for all. Because true freedom and justice are not just a dream, but a reality that we can all strive toward.