Another Voice: Juneteenth, a day of national significance, makes its way to New York

Last October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law legislation declaring Juneteenth a state holiday, as a way to recognize the achievements of the Black community and provide an opportunity for self-reflection on the systematic injustices our society still faces today. His decision follows that of at least 45 states and the District of Columbia, which, since 1980, have moved to officially recognize Juneteenth. However, New York is one of only four states to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday for employees.
Cuomo’s decision to officially recognize the celebration of the abolition of slavery in the United States comes at an opportune time. Following multiple incidents of police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other Black Americans, coupled with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Juneteenth holds an increased significance this year.
Let’s go back to the day’s origins. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared slaves free if they lived in the states that seceded from the union. In Galveston, Texas, an enslaved community got the news and rejoiced. But it came on June 19, 1865, two and a half years later. Now that’s delayed gratification.
The following year in this Galveston community, Black citizens celebrated Juneteenth, starting a national tradition that continues. A special custom at Juneteenth celebrations is the singing of slave spirituals, the songs that helped bondsmen survive the brutality they endured at their masters’ hands.
Today, you can find adults and children still singing on Juneteenth, along with preparing special dishes and participating in parades and festivals throughout African American communities.
Juneteenth strengthens Black communities. Whether one’s family can trace the family lineage to bondage or not, the Black American racial identity continues to resonate because of its successful liberation struggle against slavery, a crime against humanity. Enslaved people finally found justice.
But as we know too well, Black Americans continued to face injustice, and degradation of Black American lives persists. Still, Black Americans gather, appreciate one another, and share in the joy of all that they have accomplished on Juneteenth. That’s as it should be.
Buffalo will celebrate Juneteenth this year in a virtual celebration with the theme, “The Continual Evolution of Juneteenth.” It reflects the need to continue to strive for social justice, for racial parity, for decent human rights. I hope that individuals of all races and backgrounds will take the time to recognize the significance of the holiday.
Black Americans, in particular, should proudly use the holiday as a time to reflect on how overcoming the many challenges of the past can help them, collectively, to reach a brighter future.
Steve Peraza is an assistant professor of history and social studies at SUNY Buffalo State.