Another Voice: Juneteenth, a day of national significance, makes its way to New York

Last October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law legislation declaring Juneteenth a state holiday, as a way to recognize the achievements of the Black community and provide an opportunity for self-reflection on the systematic injustices our society still faces today. His decision follows that of at least 45 states and the District of Columbia, which, since 1980, have moved to officially recognize Juneteenth. However, New York is one of only four states to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday for employees.

Cuomo’s decision to officially recognize the celebration of the abolition of slavery in the United States comes at an opportune time. Following multiple incidents of police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other Black Americans, coupled with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Juneteenth holds an increased significance this year.

Let’s go back to the day’s origins. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared slaves free if they lived in the states that seceded from the union. In Galveston, Texas, an enslaved community got the news and rejoiced. But it came on June 19, 1865, two and a half years later. Now that’s delayed gratification.