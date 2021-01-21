Another Voice: Judge showed wisdom in deciding indoor dining case

If the editorial board should chastise anyone over their handling of Covid-19, it should be the executive and legislative branches. The Legislature ceded its responsibility for Covid-19 management to Cuomo, and the governor has had every opportunity to provide evidence that the orange zone restrictions were medically and scientifically justified. Cuomo either lacks the data to do so, or the desire to share such evidence with the public.

The only data shared by the state has been the contact tracing data, showing that bars and restaurants account for only 1.43% of Covid-19 cases. The editorial board argues, as did the state before Nowak, that the contact tracing data is only “one data point that informs our decisions.” However, to the extent that any additional data exists, the state refused (or failed) to release it, further demonstrating the arbitrary nature of its Covid-19 decision making.

The judiciary is the only branch of government actively addressing the legitimate concerns of citizens struggling to keep their heads above water. They need not be chastised by the editorial board from issuing their judgment on these decisions.

The founders set forth the system of a tripartite government, with a co-equal judiciary to check the power of the Legislature and executive should they overstep. The loss of the rule of law, such that we may no longer challenge governmental action, and the destruction of the local economy, would have far-reaching repercussions that, perhaps, the editorial board does not fully comprehend.

Corey J. Hogan was the lead attorney in Amherst Pizza & Ale House Inc. v. Cuomo.