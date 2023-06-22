As U.S.-China relations continue their downward spiral, Americans strive to make sense of the high-pitched screeds that pass for foreign policy analysis from politicians and pundits.

China steals our technology, spies on our military sites and aims social media at our young to pilfer personal information from us all. America responds by imposing economic sanctions, sending politicians to Taiwan and dispatching naval ships to far eastern waters.

Like children of a dysfunctional marriage, Americans would be forgiven if we ran to our bedroom and buried our head under the pillow to muffle the din of the two nations taunting one another. But we mustn’t. With the perilous tone and provocative actions of both sides inching us toward some type of war – economic, cyber, cold or hot – we have to do something.

As private citizens, we can be the responsible party who says, “Enough.” And we can do it through a uniquely American institution that has long existed to foster the exchange of ideas. The Chautauqua Institution, founded in 1874 and just an hour’s drive from Buffalo, is America’s original think tank, where, every summer, Americans repair to ponder who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re headed.

Moreover, Chautauqua has experience hosting international talks between America and a competing foreign power. In the 1980s, the institution sponsored five meetings between the United States and the Soviet Union, exchanges that contributed to the end of the Cold War.

As founder of two Chautauqua conferences, I’ve seen how its bucolic setting and purposeful atmosphere give rise to deep thinking and nuanced analysis, essential elements in creating understanding.

I’ve written a letter to the Chautauqua president, respectfully proposing that the institution invite President Biden and President Xi Jinping to meet for direct talks in spring of 2024. These discussions should be preceded by sessions among Chinese and American business, education and cultural leaders. To assist in arranging these exchanges, Chautauqua might consider partnering with the Asia Society, a leader in promoting U.S.-Asia relations.

In the aftermath of this week’s China visit by the U.S. secretary of state, world consensus is building for the imperative of a Biden-Xi meeting.

As the U.S. mission in Ukraine creeps from humanitarian aid to perhaps toppling Russian President Vladimir Putin, we are well served to recall a conversation had by Abraham Lincoln and William Henry Seward in the midst of the Civil War. Annoyed with recent aggressions by England, Seward was goading the president into declaring war on Great Britain when, holding out his palm toward Seward, Lincoln said, “One war at a time, Henry.”