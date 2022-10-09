Another Voice: Jericho Road’s Vive offers asylum seekers support, education and hope

More than 100 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced by conflict, persecution and other dire factors, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. It’s heartbreaking – families and individuals fleeing their homes, forced to search for safety and opportunity.

In Buffalo, we’ve responded with what we do best – hospitality and generosity.

For many asylum seekers, our community has become a new home and a place of support, economic opportunity, access to education and renewed hope for tomorrow.

Vive, a globally known shelter program of Jericho Road, has played an outsized role in creating an environment of belonging as the starting point for over 100,000 asylum seekers when they arrived in Buffalo, since the shelter’s founding in 1984.

Thanks to Jericho Road’s Vive program and our region’s entire ecosystem of refugee services organizations, more Western New Yorkers understand that welcoming asylum seekers and immigrants makes our city and our economy stronger.

When families move to Buffalo to rebuild their lives, they also help rebuild our city. We uplift each other, forging bonds that enable us all to reimagine possibilities, uncover innovative solutions and achieve our fullest potential.

For example, many business leaders today are concerned about talent recruiting and retention. Buffalo’s asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants have become a big part of the solution.

Many individuals bring in-demand skills to Western New York, and others participate in local training programs, like those offered at M&T’s Tech Academy, to learn what they need for available jobs.

They’ve also helped grow our creative economy and reinvigorate Buffalo’s multicultural identity – which are critical in the global competition to attract and retain innovators, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers.

Recognizing the economic and cultural impact, let’s ask, “What more can we do to strengthen our city’s culture of belonging?”

Fortunately, Jericho Road Community Health Center – which acquired Vive in 2015 – has an answer to that question.

It's launched a campaign to move the Vive Shelter to a 60% larger space that provides safer, more comfortable and more dignified accommodations to foster healing and build community. With a $6 million goal, the campaign will renovate the space, purchase equipment and create a sustained funding source as it looks to serve families in a more trauma-informed space.

Just over halfway to its fundraising goal, Jericho Road and the people they serve urgently need our community’s support.

M&T Bank has committed $300,000, building on our longstanding partnership with Jericho Road, and we hope more local businesses, foundations and individuals will join the coalition of donors, led by the Scott Bieler Family Foundation.

A successful campaign will signal to the world, once again, that Buffalo truly is the City of Good Neighbors. Let’s also see it as the heart of an economic growth strategy built on kindness.

Eric Feldstein is M&T Bank’s regional president for Western New York and head of business banking.