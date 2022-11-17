Another Voice: It's not easy to quit smoking but help is available

I got help to quit smoking and you can, too.

I am a mom, a sister, a grandma, retired respiratory therapist and a proud Western New Yorker. I am also an ex-smoker, who quit a pack-a-day smoking addiction after 40 years. I know how hard it is to quit for good. If you’re hooked on smoking, maybe my story will help you decide to try to quit today, during the weekend of the Great American Smokeout.

I started smoking in high school. It was a popular thing to do in the 1970s – “everyone was doing it.” By the time I got to college, it seemed “normal.”

We could smoke in lecture halls, where ashtrays were conveniently provided. In the cafeteria, too. By that time, I even felt comfortable smoking in front of my parents and at family gatherings. I had plenty of company since smoking was common and clean indoor law acts did not exist.

In the height of my smoking addiction, I’d walk three miles in a blinding Buffalo blizzard, hurdling piles of snow to get a pack of cigarettes. That’s how strongly I was hooked.

I had tried to cut down (and to quit) many times through the years and failed. But on July 22, 2013, I had a heart attack. After being hospitalized at ECMC, I was transferred to Mercy Hospital by ambulance for open heart surgery. My surgeon did not want to send me home before the procedure because he didn’t want me to be alone and resume smoking.

He was probably right. They started me on the nicotine patch right away and I stayed on them for a month. I never smoked again after that July day.

The heart attack forced me to reconsider smoking – I had to quit to be here for my family, who were there to support me through my recovery. I had more memories to make and more life to live. And while I still have passing thoughts of having a cigarette, I know I can’t. It’s all or nothing for me.

Now I have more time without having to take smoke breaks. I have more money to spend. There’s no more coughing when I wake up in the morning. My lungs are clear to take in the fresh air. My sense of smell and taste have never been better. And, most important, I can keep up with my 4-year-old granddaughter, my personal trainer.

If I did it, you can quit smoking, too. My advice: Take advantage of all the help available. Talk to your doctor, call the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (or contact them online) to get support from family and friends.

Don’t expect success right away, but giving 100% of yourself will lead to a healthier you over time.

Debbie Magrum’s story was submitted by the tobacco control program of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Great American Smokeout is always on the third Thursday of November.