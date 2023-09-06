The Buffalo area is in the Top 10 U.S. regions for growth in union coverage compared to before the pandemic, according to researchers Barry T. Hirsch, David A. Macpherson and William E. Even. With more than a quarter of local workers represented by unions, the unionstats.com database reports that 40,000 more Buffalo workers have joined the ranks of organized labor since 2019 – an increase of almost 50%.

Yet at the end of an American “summer of strikes” there are no major work stoppages in Buffalo, as measured by the politically important “number of workers involved,” according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The local situation in New York State mirrors a roiled American labor market. Looking at the news as a retired Canadian union representative who organized thousands of strikers in the steel, education and social services sectors, I know there are no winners in these battles. Here is a better alternative.

In Canada, like Buffalo, the number of workers involved in job action during the pandemic is actually falling, according to Statistics Canada. Union coverage may be the reason.

The Washington, D.C., based Center for Economic and Policy Research reports that less than 25% of U.S. workers can access paid leave in 2023. Statistics Canada notes more than twice that share of workers are covered. The reason is likely part of a union advantage.

In a new review of 2022 compensation the BLS concludes union workers get almost one-third more for paid leave. “Workers who are represented by a union are far more likely to receive paid leave from their employers...,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Official July illness-related work absence rate increases in the U.S. are more than twice as high as in Canada, compared to before the pandemic (July, 2017 – July, 2019 average). Forced part-time employment is driven by a lack of paid leave. Comparing Statistics Canada and BLS 2022 data on reasons for part-time work shows the rate of forced part-time employment because of self-care, family and child-care obligations is roughly 30% higher in the U.S. than Canada.

Since the pandemic, the number of American workers involved in strike actions has soared by 1,000%. No wonder. The frictions generated by a lack of paid leave also explain the surge in union organizing in low-wage industries and workplaces where persons from equity-seeking communities are concentrated. Union coverage for U.S. service workers grew twice as fast as in Canada between 2019 and 2022.

There is no need to allow the downward spiral of a “summer of strikes” to shape the coming fall. Instead, let’s harvest the lessons of the pandemic and help unions level the workplace playing field.

Tom Baker is a retired union executive who lives in Burlington, Ontario.