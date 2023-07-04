At the beginning of the Civil War in March 1861, President Abraham Lincoln said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.” Those words resonate today as we struggle to find national unity and a way forward in this time of deep divisions.

I believe that we need to figure out how to reconcile very different political views in order to preserve this beloved nation of ours. We won’t succeed in doing that if we view those who think and believe differently from the way we do as misguided enemies. They are not enemies; they are just people whose life experiences have led them to different conclusions about what is right and wrong and what will and what will not work.

In my town, I sit on committees and in groups with people who have different political views from my own, but we work together anyway toward shared commitments and goals. In my church, I sit in pews with people who think differently than I do, but we are wise enough to leave our political opinions at the church doors to worship and grow in our faith together.

I have friends who have different political views than my own, but I don’t want to lose a friend over politics. Within my own family, there are differences of opinion, but we don’t feel the need to bring them with us when we gather around the Thanksgiving table.

Faith, family, friends, neighbors, community, country – these are eternal values, the things that matter in the long run. Anything that interferes with these values is not healthy; anything that promotes them is something worthwhile to pursue.

Expressing political opinions strongly and repeatedly may feel good in the right company, but does not help to mend fences and build bridges.

We need to remember that political views and public opinion always change. Circumstances change and we as individuals change. If you live long enough and pay attention to history, you see that everything operates in cycles, and things generally move forward rather than backward.

As Lincoln reputedly said, “I may advance slowly, but I don’t walk backward.”

Retired educator Robert Poczik was honored as Lifetime Achiever of the Year in 2016 by the Clarence Chamber of Commerce.