National Travel and Tourism Week, which ends May 13, coincides with the start of Buffalo’s busy tour season for many of our local tourist attractions. While organizations such as ours provide public tours year-round, the period from May to October is when we see the majority of our visitors.

After the pandemic’s downturn, we are thrilled to once again be seeing visitors from across the country and around the world. Last year, visitors from 36 states participated in an Explore Buffalo tour and visitors from 48 states made a stop at Graycliff.

Buffalo’s history has bestowed our community with unique stories, remarkable buildings and beautiful landscapes. As a result, Buffalo provides a level of tourism opportunities that meets and exceeds many larger American cities. Architectural Digest named Buffalo one of its 23 Places to Travel in 2023, selecting it alongside global destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris and Sydney.

But tourism in Buffalo is not just for visitors who trek long distances to come here. Our attractions are also here for Western New York residents to experience and enjoy! World-renowned attractions are right in our own backyard and we should all be taking advantage. Being a tourist close to home goes beyond simply a fun way to spend an afternoon – it is a way to contribute to our local tourism economy, building a stronger and more vibrant community.

WNY residents gain a deeper understanding of our community through participation in tours that explain what has happened here, why it happened and who contributed. Through increased understanding of and engagement with our region’s unique history, we can better plan our community’s future.

Tours go beyond being solely educational – they are also valuable social experiences. Our tours bring people together in a way that is increasingly rare in today’s culture. In the wake of the pandemic, there is hunger for social interaction. Guests on a tour often connect and engage with one another as well as the docent. Typically, everyone starts a tour as complete strangers, but by the end each has made a lasting connection or had a meaningful exchange with at least one other person on the tour.

Tourism is a vital economic engine for our region. When you spend some of your tourism dollars in Western New York, you support local jobs and ensure that organizations like ours are sustainable and will be here for future generations to enjoy. We challenge everyone in Western New York to be a tourist in their own backyard this spring!

Anna Kaplan is the executive director of Graycliff and Brad Hahn is the executive director of Explore Buffalo.