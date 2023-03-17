Over the past year and a half, there has been much discussion about how or whether to repair the Ellicott Creek dam. This dam affects 1,500 homes in Williamsville and Amherst through flooding exposure, as documented by a 2019 FEMA study and in the 2020 New York State study of Ellicott Creek (Resilient New York), updated in 2022.

There have been a total of four studies done by government entities; all conclude that the dam causes upstream flooding. They also noted that the original purpose of the dam, built in 1931, was to prevent downstream flooding and that the issue was resolved by the Army Corp of Engineers in the 1960s.

A recent agreement/commitment made by the Williamsville Town Board was for an engineering study to be done. Then, after the June 2022 election, the new board changed its strategy and decided to team with the Town of Amherst to make temporary repairs to the dam, which by then had been deemed too dangerous to operate.

We think the best strategy is to do the engineering study first and then discuss the situation with all parties. Spending taxpayer money for temporary repairs to an antiquated dam is foolish and unnecessary.

There have been many inaccurate claims made about the dam over the last year. Contrary to report, the dam has never been used to clean up debris. That is not its purpose.

As for the lack of water (when the dam is left open) attracting rats, rats live in and by water, whether the depth is 2 inches or 3 feet. They also hunt out food and that is why they are around the restaurants near the creek.

The idea of using the dam to energize the Williamsville Mill was discussed 20 years ago. This is another nonstarter.

The dam deprives the original Ellicott Creek channel of its water flow and encourages the erosion of the man-made waterway. It has increased the width of the creek in some areas by 30% to 40% of its pre-dam width.

The smell that was noted in the Town Hall last summer was resolved through elongating the pipe that dumps the air-conditioning fluid from the Amherst Town Hall into the water.

We think a weir at the south end of Island Park to channel water to the western (original) channel is the most effective solution. It requires minimal material costs and requires no personnel to operate. Plus, it will narrow the eastern channel.

Finally, how many government studies must taxpayers have to pay for before we sit down with the facts and work together – keeping politics out of it and doing what’s right for the citizens and businesses of Western New York.

J.J. Carden and Cheryl Meyer are both Williamsville residents; Cheryl Meyer is an insurance executive.