Another Voice: It’s time to define security for injured workers

For me and my family, the past year has been an emotional and sometimes depressing roller coaster, one that I could have never imagined. After 16 years of truck driving, I was recently injured unloading a trailer. I was in a lot of pain, so I went to the doctor. He told me I could no longer work. That’s when the workers’ compensation kicked in. However, due to a miscalculation of my wages by the insurance company and the laws defining degree of disability, my pay dropped from about $1,600 a week to a staggering $150.

This is why we desperately need Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the Justice for Injured Workers Act.

The bill, which has passed both the Assembly and Senate, would amend the workers’ compensation law and allow those of us who sustain an injury on the job to receive much-needed benefits. More specifically, it would help injured workers who are disabled due to a workplace injury and allow us to receive full benefits with a total disability until recovered unless the employer can offer lighter-duty work.

It provides workers who are injured through no fault of their own access to benefits that they deserve and need when they can no longer physically do their job.

This law would have made a world of difference for my family. I have three kids, and it has been difficult to get by without my normal pay. As a provider and leader of my family, I took pride in my work and the life that we lived. Now, not only are they suffering financially, but I need their help physically as well.

My injury required a spinal fusion, and I now have multiple bolts and plates in my back. The stress of my physical condition affects me, but also my wife. The financial burden on top of that has been almost too much to bear.

There were many scary times when we had difficulty paying our bills. Late payments led to my car being repossessed, and my credit score, which was once perfect, is now irreparably damaged. While I may be able to recover physically, so many other facets of our lives may never recover.

By legally defining temporary total disability into state law, workers would be shielded from the burdens I have experienced. The law would also prevent courts from allowing the Workers’ Compensation Board to deny additional trials for workers' injury claims, something that is far too common currently.

I love my community of Buffalo. We are hard workers and we’re tough mentally and physically. We take pride in our work and doing our jobs right. It breaks my heart that I am unable to do what I love and fully provide for my family as I once did. But changing this law would help injured workers like me maintain a livelihood, put food on our tables and return to work in whatever capacity is available. Nobody should have to look at their kids and worry about where their next meals may come from because of a disability.

Gov. Hochul, it’s time to stand up for injured workers and sign the Justice for Injured Workers Act.