Another Voice: It’s time for hospitals to make pricing transparent

Many hospitals are refusing to comply with a Trump-era requirement that went into effect on Jan. 1 to publish the prices for more than 300 “shoppable” medical procedures.

This intransigence is alarming – and expensive. The rule could save American patients and insurers up to $27 billion annually, but only if hospitals play ball.

Rates of noncompliance are extraordinarily high. Three-quarters of the highest-earning hospitals in the country aren’t fully compliant with the rule, according to a study out last month from researchers at Harvard Medical School. A March analysis published in Health Affairs found that two-thirds of hospitals weren’t complying.

When hospitals don’t publish their prices, patients have no way of knowing if they’re getting a good deal on elective surgeries and other procedures – or getting ripped off.

Prices for identical services vary widely, depending on the location and provider. A simple cholesterol test in Oakland, Calif., costs an average of $30 – three times as much as it does in Orlando, Fla. Women undergoing C-sections in San Francisco pay nearly $21,000 – more than quadruple the $4,556 that women in Knoxville, Tenn., pay.