Another Voice: It is essential for us all to embrace the Covid-19 vaccine

By Thomas F. Cozza
I am very fortunate and thankful. I have received my second dosage of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. I had no side effects with either injection, other than a minimally sore arm, and already have evidence of protective antibodies.
After 10 months of worry for myself, my family and my patients, I am now breathing a sigh of relief because I am very unlikely to either become ill with the virus or to spread it to others. I can clearly see the end of the pandemic.
In March 2020, the alarm bells sounded that a new pandemic was upon us. No one knew exactly where this global crisis was headed, but many of us feared the worst. My pediatric practice converted to remote care as we adjusted to video visits and Zoom meetings.
The summer brought a brief respite and businesses and restaurants tentatively reopened with personal protective equipment and social distancing. We all began to relax and to hope that the worst was over. Fall and winter, however, brought the affliction back with a vengeance.
We are still in the midst of the worldwide pandemic and there are still months of pain and suffering ahead of us, but now there is hope. The vaccine miracle of 2020 will eventually bring the virus to its heels.
When a new, highly contagious virus like Covid-19 strikes, one’s immune system is surprised and may not be able to respond in a timely fashion. A person can achieve immunity by either acquiring the infection or through vaccination. The natural infection does induce immunity, but may lead to devastating illness and is contagious to others. The vaccine also leads to immunity, but has very few serious side effects and is not contagious. The revolutionary messenger RNA vaccines that are now available have been over a decade in development.
The technology was adapted to fight the Covid-19 virus. Messenger RNA enters the cell cytoplasm and produces protein from the spike of the Covid-19 virus. The body’s immune system then produces antibodies to the spike protein. When the person is subsequently exposed to the Covid-19, the virus is unable to reproduce because the primed immune system destroys the viral spikes which are necessary for its replication. Messenger RNA does not enter the nucleus (it is not DNA) and it only signals the body to produce the harmless spike protein.
Testing of the vaccines has been rigorous and meets all scientific criteria. By now, tens of millions of doses have been administered and serious side effects are virtually nonexistent.
It is imperative that we all embrace the vaccines. They are the pathway to safety and health for all of us. Let us work together for the health of our community. Let us get our children back to school and our economy back on track. Let us stop the suffering and death. Please trust the vaccines.
Thomas F. Cozza, M.D., is grateful for the Covid-19 vaccine.