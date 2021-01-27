Another Voice: It is essential for us all to embrace the Covid-19 vaccine

By Thomas F. Cozza

I am very fortunate and thankful. I have received my second dosage of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. I had no side effects with either injection, other than a minimally sore arm, and already have evidence of protective antibodies.

After 10 months of worry for myself, my family and my patients, I am now breathing a sigh of relief because I am very unlikely to either become ill with the virus or to spread it to others. I can clearly see the end of the pandemic.

In March 2020, the alarm bells sounded that a new pandemic was upon us. No one knew exactly where this global crisis was headed, but many of us feared the worst. My pediatric practice converted to remote care as we adjusted to video visits and Zoom meetings.

The summer brought a brief respite and businesses and restaurants tentatively reopened with personal protective equipment and social distancing. We all began to relax and to hope that the worst was over. Fall and winter, however, brought the affliction back with a vengeance.

We are still in the midst of the worldwide pandemic and there are still months of pain and suffering ahead of us, but now there is hope. The vaccine miracle of 2020 will eventually bring the virus to its heels.