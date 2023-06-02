Recently, there was some interesting survey research on the Democratic presidential race. In national surveys of likely Democratic primary voters, Fox News and Emerson College both showed President Biden losing nearly 30% of the vote. Announced Democratic candidates Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson earn 19%% and 9%, respectively, in the Fox poll, and 21% and 8% respectively in the Emerson survey.

It is well documented that a majority of Democrats do not want Biden to seek re-election, mostly due to concerns of how an 82-year-old president at the start of his term would handle the duties of the job for four grueling years.

Kennedy is a hardcore vaccine opponent, an environmental activist and a prolific author. Additionally, the nephew of a martyred president and son of a former senator and attorney general murdered as he sought the 1968 Democratic nomination, Kennedy has the knowledge and understanding of how to position an outsider campaign taking on the establishment. In this case, that establishment coalesced around the incumbent due to a lack of an alternative. Now, Kennedy offers that alternative, if not to be the nominee, at least to open up the process. He will make the case that coronations are not good. Policy debates strengthen any political party for the general election.

If Biden has a health-related incident before the primaries conclude, there will be panic among Democrats. Even if he does not, his mental acuity will be questioned.

Additionally, it must be noted that Biden needlessly got involved in changing the Democratic primary schedule and forcing South Carolina to the top of the schedule above New Hampshire. Or maybe not. Someone should have told the White House staff that New Hampshire actually has a law on the books that requires their primary to be first, regardless of what any other state may do.

For multiple reasons, Kennedy becomes a safe and respectable receptacle for the votes of committed Democrats who just want Biden to know they are not thrilled he is running and he should know better than to disrespect their traditional role in picking presidents.

If enough of them take that course of action, the phone lines to Sacramento and Springfield will be burning up as panicked establishment members seek an experience candidate to save the party and the country and replace an aging incumbent who appears politically weak. Odds are, Governors Newsom and Pritzker, both of whom can easily fund a presidential campaign, will take the call.

Biden may skate through the primary process to the nomination and a second term. But before making that assumption, you should look up the 1968 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. You will find that in the span of 19 days, little known Minnesota Senator Eugene McCarthy got 42% of the vote, Senator Robert Kennedy of New York entered the race and President Lyndon Johnson quit the race.

Kevin Igoe is the former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Republican National Committee. He served on the Washington staff of Representative Jack Quinn. He is a graduate of Canisius High School and Canisius College.