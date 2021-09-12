Another Voice: Intellectual property rules enable vaccine innovation

Intellectual property protections help keep the world safe. Getting a drug successfully to market can cost billions of dollars and take several years of scientific toil. Blood, sweat, tears – and money. Fewer than one in 10 products that enter clinical trials are ever greenlit by the FDA. If those that succeed are stripped of proprietary protection, few investors would risk their money in pharmaceutical research and development.

And yet, the very safeguards that made it possible for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to give us lifesaving vaccines are now threatened by our own, well-meaning government.

On May 5, the Biden administration announced that it would back a proposal at the World Trade Organization to waive all IP protection on the Covid-19 vaccines. Soon, these companies could find their painstaking research in the hands of governments who would be profiting from the work of our scientists. Among these governments is China, America's most fervent competitor, which has made no secret of its own ambitions to dominate the biotech sector.