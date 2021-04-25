Another Voice: Intellectual property drives medical innovations

The United States has historically been skeptical of waiving IP rights at the WTO. A change of policy now – which is reportedly under consideration at the White House – could start a cascade of events that will erode American innovation in all sectors, not just biopharmaceuticals and health care. Supporting the petition before the WTO would also jeopardize President Biden’s goal of injecting up to $250 billion into American R&D in the coming years. These much-needed investments will certainly produce game-changing American IP in critical technologies.

As a nation, we will want to harness and protect this investment, not simply hand it over to competitors that might also seek “waivers” to access it in the future.

That’s exactly what was behind Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s January announcement of a plan for a big expansion of Pine Pharmaceutical LLC’s manufacturing plant in Tonawanda. The $8.6 million expansion of the world-class facility will allow for a big boost in made-in-America pharmaceuticals.

The WTO action isn’t the only attack on intellectual property protections that is seeking to take advantage of the pandemic. Lawmakers and activists in the United States argue that the federal government should use existing U.S. law to “march-in” and take IP rights.

These are trying times. We all want access to medicines, including Covid vaccines and treatments, at affordable prices. But we can’t get there by attacking the intellectual-property system that made the invention of these miraculous compounds possible in the first place.

Colman B. Ragan is president of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association.