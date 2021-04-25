Another Voice: Intellectual property drives medical innovations

In a time of pandemic, saving lives is our top priority. That is why parents sign up their children for trials now underway to win approval for a pediatric vaccine.
As John Sellick, an epidemiologist and professor of medicine at the University at Buffalo, told WGRZ, “Getting kids immunized is going to be a very important part of this moving on to getting a good level of protection in the community.”
Saving lives is also what India and South Africa say they want to do in asking the World Trade Organization to waive intellectual property protections on medicines, vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. Their proposal now has the support of more than 80 countries.
But saving lives isn’t the real motive at the WTO. There’s simply no evidence that if governments force pharmaceutical companies to relinquish vaccine-related patent rights, people the world over would be rapidly vaccinated.
In fact, the opposite is true. Drug companies are actively using well-established licensing protocols to allow Covid-19 vaccines to be manufactured across the globe by trusted manufacturing partners.
Consider that the Serum Institute in India, the largest generics manufacturer in the world, is producing multiple Covid vaccines under license from their developers. Forcing companies to turn over their IP would do nothing to improve this process and would not address the growing shortages of raw materials for vaccines. But it could result in the manufacturing of adulterated or unsafe vaccines, as former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has warned.
The United States has historically been skeptical of waiving IP rights at the WTO. A change of policy now – which is reportedly under consideration at the White House – could start a cascade of events that will erode American innovation in all sectors, not just biopharmaceuticals and health care. Supporting the petition before the WTO would also jeopardize President Biden’s goal of injecting up to $250 billion into American R&D in the coming years. These much-needed investments will certainly produce game-changing American IP in critical technologies.
As a nation, we will want to harness and protect this investment, not simply hand it over to competitors that might also seek “waivers” to access it in the future.
That’s exactly what was behind Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s January announcement of a plan for a big expansion of Pine Pharmaceutical LLC’s manufacturing plant in Tonawanda. The $8.6 million expansion of the world-class facility will allow for a big boost in made-in-America pharmaceuticals.
The WTO action isn’t the only attack on intellectual property protections that is seeking to take advantage of the pandemic. Lawmakers and activists in the United States argue that the federal government should use existing U.S. law to “march-in” and take IP rights.
These are trying times. We all want access to medicines, including Covid vaccines and treatments, at affordable prices. But we can’t get there by attacking the intellectual-property system that made the invention of these miraculous compounds possible in the first place.
Colman B. Ragan is president of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association.