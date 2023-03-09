Four years ago, a friend of mine, Lois, came to me with a prescription coverage issue. Lois suffers from mitochondrial myopathy, a rare, often disabling condition. Medical researchers have developed a compound of ingredients that can effectively treat this condition. It is affectionately known as the “mito cocktail.” The cocktail includes levocarnitine, a Medicare Part D approved drug, and other nondrug ingredients.

Medicare’s rules state that if one ingredient in a compound is a covered drug, the entire compound must be covered. But the insurance company, through several layers of appeal, refused to cover it for Lois. Why? Because it is expensive – $2,200 per month! As Lois is not independently wealthy, she had to do without the mito cocktail while the appeal process dragged on.

The insurance company used stall tactics, made disingenuous arguments and fought Lois tooth and nail to avoid coverage. After four years, including the filing of a federal lawsuit, Lois was covered. But she suffered serious health consequences from not having her necessary medication for over four years.

I thought that maybe it was just this particular insurance company that was the problem. But since then, I have had five additional clients who have had the same problem with different insurers. Insurance companies have a financial incentive to decline coverage of expensive medications. They are experts at delay tactics, making disingenuous arguments, and wearing their insureds down. There is no liability or downside to them denying coverage. The worst that can happen is that they may eventually be forced to cover the medication. This has to change.

I am just one attorney in one city. There obviously has to be many more of these situations nationally and with other conditions other than mitochondrial myopathy. Currently, there is no penalty imposed on an insurer who declines coverage arbitrarily as was done in Lois’s case.

In these cases, it is David versus Goliath. The insurance companies have tremendous resources and expertise in these appeals. Lois and others like her need attorneys to fight these insurance companies that improperly decline prescription drug coverage. There should be a financial penalty imposed on insurers who do not provide coverage as required. In addition, the insurance company should have to pay the insured’s attorney’s fees if they are found liable. Without that, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for clients like Lois to get help.

Part D of Medicare was enacted with the promise of providing prescription drug coverage to the elderly and disabled. Without reforms at either the state or federal level, for many, it will remain an empty promise.

Kenneth R. Hiller is an attorney with offices in Amherst.