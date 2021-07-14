Another Voice: Instead of space race, billionaires should fight world hunger

The world does not need the competition between billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to see who can fly into outer space first. The billionaires should put their substantial resources toward fighting the biggest global hunger crises since the WWII era.

The billionaire’s space race is too much, with even a ticket to ride on the spacecraft of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos auctioned off at $28 million. That same amount could have funded the hunger relief missions in many countries.

While we want companies to be competitive and successful, we don’t want them going overboard. There needs to be perspective on what is good for humanity. And there is a time for everything.

With the world facing famine amid a pandemic, now is not the best time for a space race among the wealthiest people in the world.

For while this billionaire space race takes off in July, there are 43 nations that are experiencing emergency levels of hunger. The United Nations classifies these countries as experiencing a phase 4 emergency within their borders. People are already dying of starvation in these countries and it will get much worse unless action is taken.