Another Voice: Instead of space race, billionaires should fight world hunger

The world does not need the competition between billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to see who can fly into outer space first. The billionaires should put their substantial resources toward fighting the biggest global hunger crises since the WWII era.
The billionaire’s space race is too much, with even a ticket to ride on the spacecraft of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos auctioned off at $28 million. That same amount could have funded the hunger relief missions in many countries.
While we want companies to be competitive and successful, we don’t want them going overboard. There needs to be perspective on what is good for humanity. And there is a time for everything.
With the world facing famine amid a pandemic, now is not the best time for a space race among the wealthiest people in the world.
For while this billionaire space race takes off in July, there are 43 nations that are experiencing emergency levels of hunger. The United Nations classifies these countries as experiencing a phase 4 emergency within their borders. People are already dying of starvation in these countries and it will get much worse unless action is taken.
The UN World Food Program director David Beasley says, “I want to emphasize just how bad it is out there. Today, 41 million people are literally knocking on famine’s door. The price tag to reach them is about U.S. $6 billion. We need funding and we need it now.”
Beasley recently tweeted to the billionaires pleading for their help.
There is historical precedent for the wealthiest taking action against hunger, even going back to the WWI era. In 1920, John D. Rockefeller Jr. contributed $1 million to a hunger relief fundraiser held by Herbert Hoover and Gen. John Pershing. At that time many nations were suffering from the aftermath of war and drought.
Today we are seeing increasing hunger from wars, climate change and the spread of the coronavirus.
The countries most in danger are Yemen, South Sudan, Madagascar and the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Many others are at severe risk, too, including D.R. Congo, Burkina Faso and Afghanistan. In virtually every country the World Food Program and other relief agencies are low on funding.
What’s tragic is that in some cases relief programs have been scaled back because of the lack of funding. This has happened in Yemen and more recently in South Sudan.
The billionaires have made charitable donations before, but we also know they can do more. We know they are capable of getting things done.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.”